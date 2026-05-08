A bizarre row involving UFO warnings, secret pastor gatherings and claims about interdimensional beings has erupted online after a preacher was forced to apologise for comments that appeared to drag Congressman Eric Burlison into a sensational alien disclosure narrative.

The controversy exploded after Pastor Larry publicly claimed a Missouri congressman had phoned into a private pastors meeting and warned church leaders about shocking information allegedly set to emerge from future UFO disclosures.

Pastor Takes Back Claims About Congressman Call

According to Larry's original retelling, the congressman supposedly urged pastors to prepare believers for claims that aliens or non-human beings were humanity's true creators and that Christianity itself would be challenged.

The comments spread rapidly online because many listeners believed the words had come directly from Congressman Eric Burlison himself.

But after backlash intensified, Pastor Larry released a public apology and admitted the explosive remarks were actually his own opinions, not statements made by the congressman.

He clarified that Burlison merely thanked pastors for their ministry work and encouraged them to continue pointing people towards Jesus rather than becoming distracted by worldly fears.

Larry admitted he failed to clearly separate his personal beliefs from what had genuinely been said during the call. He said: 'I should have stopped and paused and said, this part is my opinion.'

The apology dramatically changed the story surrounding the meeting and raised serious questions about how much of the original UFO panic had been fuelled by speculation rather than verified facts.

Secret Meetings at NRB

The bizarre saga deepened after several Christian personalities confirmed that private UFO-related gatherings really did take place during the 2026 National Religious Broadcasters convention in Tennessee.

Pastor Alan DiDio claimed there were actually two similar meetings organised by anonymous individuals said to have ties or experience connected to the US government. However, he stressed the meetings were not official government operations.

According to him, attendees gathered inside an Airbnb property during the NRB event after being invited by trusted contacts. Guests were reportedly asked to place phones on airplane mode before discussions began. DiDio described the atmosphere as deeply strange and unsettling.

The meetings allegedly focused on fears that future UFO disclosures could trigger spiritual confusion inside churches by promoting theories that aliens created humanity or that religious teachings were misunderstood. Still, DiDio insisted much of the online narrative had become exaggerated.

He clarified that many social media posts falsely claimed the US government directly assembled pastors to prepare for alien revelations when, in reality, the organisers were private individuals with alleged government connections.

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Reptilian Claims

Further confusion erupted after preacher Perry Stone discussed separate claims involving strange crafts and even reptilian-looking beings.

His comments quickly spread across social media, causing many viewers to believe pastors had been shown evidence of literal alien creatures.

DiDio later attempted to calm the frenzy by arguing that references to reptilian beings were examples of theories discussed during the meetings rather than confirmed truths.

Critics, however, accused several pastors of using sensational language that blurred the line between speculation and fact.

Another Christian commentator claimed he encountered similar UFO-focused individuals wandering around the NRB convention handing out books and discussing extraterrestrial deception theories long before the viral controversy exploded.

That account only fuelled further scepticism about whether the meetings were truly credible or simply organised by conspiracy-minded activists with an interest in UFO culture.

Even supporters admitted the messaging surrounding the gatherings had become sloppy and difficult to verify.

What UFO Disclosure Could Reveal

The controversy has now evolved into a broader debate over what future UFO disclosures might actually contain. Some pastors involved believe governments may eventually push narratives suggesting humanity originated from non-human intelligence rather than divine creation.

Others argue the entire situation risks becoming a distraction amplified by social media sensationalism. Several Christian commentators have instead urged caution, warning believers not to jump to conclusions based on anonymous sources and dramatic stories.

There is also growing disagreement over whether unexplained UFO phenomena should be viewed as extraterrestrial, spiritual or entirely man-made.

Some speakers argued that if non-human entities exist, they are more likely to be 'interdimensional' rather than aliens travelling across galaxies due to the scientific limits of space travel.

No official UFO disclosure matching the dramatic claims discussed at the meetings has yet emerged.