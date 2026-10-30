Former The Voice UK winner Kevin Simm has described the singing competition as a 'waste of f****** time' in an interview with Closer magazine, questioning its benefits for aspiring musicians a decade after his 2016 victory.

The 46-year-old former Liberty X singer made the remarks amid a separate controversy involving Sir Tom Jones, who has claimed ITV removed him from the show's coaching panel against his wishes.

Simm won the fifth series of The Voice UK in April 2016, when the programme was still broadcast on BBC One. He initially joined Paloma Faith's team before being taken on by Ricky Wilson, who mentored him to victory.

Kevin Simm Questions Whether Winning The Voice UK Leads to Success

Speaking to Closer, according to The Standard, Simm said he had enjoyed appearing on the competition but questioned its value to winning contestants.

'As much as my time on The Voice was brilliant, I do think that show is just a waste of f****** time,' he said.

'It never does anything for the winners, why is it still on television?'

Simm's comments reflect his dissatisfaction with the opportunities associated with winning the show, although his own music career continued after the competition.

Following his victory, he released music through Universal Music Group, including the single 'All You Good Friends', which reached No. 24 on the Official UK Singles Chart in April 2016. He also released a solo album, Recover, later that year.

Simm subsequently became the frontman of Scottish band Wet Wet Wet, best known for its chart-topping hit 'Love Is All Around'. More recently, he reunited with Liberty X ahead of a planned tour alongside fellow Popstars group Hear'Say.

His continued involvement in the music industry illustrates the distinction between maintaining a performing career and achieving sustained solo chart success.

Tom Jones Claims ITV Removed Him From Coaching Panel

Simm's criticism follows a separate dispute involving Sir Tom Jones, who said in September that ITV had decided to remove him as a full-time coach from The Voice UK.

Jones, 86, said he had not wanted to leave the programme and claimed the broadcaster cited financial difficulties involving insurance. He also expressed dissatisfaction with an offer of a reduced role.

ITV confirmed that Jones would not return as a full-time coach for the show's 15th series, scheduled for 2027, but said discussions about his possible involvement were continuing.

The new coaching panel will feature returning coaches will.i.am and Kelly Rowland alongside Cheryl and rapper Aitch.

A programme spokesperson told The Standard that the broadcaster had valued its working relationship with Jones and remained in discussions with his representatives about the next series.

No alternative role for Jones has been confirmed.

His disagreement with ITV concerns the coaching line-up, while Simm's criticism focuses on what contestants gain from winning the programme.

Jamie Miller and Becky Hill Show Different Paths to Chart Success

Despite Simm's criticism, several former contestants have established successful recording careers without winning The Voice UK.

Welsh singer Jamie Miller, 29, who finished third in the 2017 series, topped the Official UK Singles Chart with 'Babydoll' on 23 October 2026. His achievement made him the first Welsh artist in 15 years to secure a UK No. 1 single.

Becky Hill, 32, appeared on the programme's inaugural series in 2012 before establishing herself in electronic and dance music. Her collaboration with Oliver Heldens, 'Gecko (Overdrive)', topped the UK singles chart in 2014.

Neither Miller nor Hill won their respective series, yet both achieved commercial success after their television appearances.

Their careers demonstrate that contestants can establish themselves in the music industry without winning the competition. They do not, however, settle the question raised by Simm about the benefits of claiming the title.

According to The Standard, ITV was contacted for comment about Simm's remarks, but no response was included in its report.

As The Voice UK prepares for its next series with a revised coaching panel, Simm's criticism leaves a familiar question for televised talent competitions: how much does winning matter once the cameras stop rolling?