Russell Simmons, co‑founder of Def Jam Recordings, has taken to social media to publicly accuse his ex‑wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, of obstructing his relationship with their daughters amid a bitter family dispute.

In a post on Threads, 68-year-old Russell said he has been fighting for his kids' love, asserting that his access to daughters Ming Lee (25) and Aoki Lee (23) could be at risk if he decided to pursue legal action over other disputes. He also mentioned providing 50-year-old Kimora with financial support, claiming he gave her $50,000 (£37,468) every month for nearly two decades.

The potential legal action that could sever his contact with their children stems from Russell's accusation that Kimora took his stock from a business deal.

Russell's allegations came after the comments made by Kimora, who told reporters that she doesn't maintain relationships with her children's fathers, including Russell. She also described herself as the 'primary parent', with the children living with her full-time.

His comments have reignited public scrutiny of a family drama that has periodically surfaced over several years, with both sides making sharply contrasting claims about parenting, co‑parenting and past behaviour.

Long-Standing Family Drama

The rhetoric between the former couple escalates a long‑standing clash that has included serious accusations on both sides. In 2023, Kimora came forward to support Aoki's allegations of emotional abuse against Russell, claiming that he made threats towards family members and exhibited intimidating actions. At the time, she declared that the family would no longer accept such behaviour.

Russell has also defended himself in the past, portraying himself as eager to be involved in his daughters' lives and criticising narratives portraying him negatively.

Reportedly, Russell has spent the past several years living in Bali, Indonesia. While he has publicly denied relocating to evade scrutiny, he confirmed he has lived there since 2018.

Marriage, Divorce, and Children

Kimora first met Russell as a teenager and married him in her early 20s in 1998. They later became parents to daughters Ming, born in 2000, and Aoki, born in 2002.

The couple previously held major influence in the fields of pop culture and fashion: Russell as a groundbreaking hip-hop executive and Kimora as the innovator behind brands such as Baby Phat.

Ultimately, their marriage came to an end. The divorce was finalised in 2009 after several years of separation, but they remained bound by their shared children. And now, they find themselves entangled in a renewed legal and personal dispute that is unfolding in the public eye.

Ming and Aoki have careers of their own now, with Aoki notably engaging in public discussions regarding her relationship with her father from time to time. Their prominence partly amplifies public interest surrounding this personal dispute.

Age Gap Under Public Scrutiny

Beyond the current disputes, the origins of Russell and Kimora's relationship remain a topic of public interest. The pair first met in the early 1990s when Kimora was a teenager and Russell was in his mid-30s. That significant age gap has drawn scrutiny over the years and until now.

In response to Russell's post on Threads, one comment read: 'Any man who steals a woman youth should pay for it indefinitely.' Another said: 'Pursuing a 16 year old girl as a grown man is grooming.'

Notably, at the time of their relationship, Kimora's family and management reportedly supported the couple. However, the imbalance in experience and influence has been highlighted in retrospective discussions about consent and maturity.