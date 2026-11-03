Johnny Depp has reignited speculation about his possible return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, following a playful response to Orlando Bloom's hopes of reuniting for another instalment.

While Depp's response was light-hearted, his separate comments about potentially reprising Captain Jack Sparrow have given fans renewed reason to speculate about his involvement in the sixth film.

Johnny Depp Teases Possible 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' Return

During a special screening of his upcoming film Ebenezer in New York City on 1 November, Depp was asked about the possibility of working with Bloom again. The actor joked that the former co-stars should compete to see who could grow facial hair the fastest.

'Well, I think we should have a contest of who can grow the fastest non-beard,' Depp said. 'Because neither of us can grow a beard, I don't think. I can't, for sure, but maybe he can. I don't know.'

The response comes only a few weeks after Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean co-star admitted that he is interested in revisiting the franchise.

Orlando Bloom Wants Another 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reunion

Bloom previously expressed interest in returning to the franchise during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The actor, who played Will Turner in the original trilogy, said he still occasionally keeps in touch with Depp and described his former co-star as 'amazing'.

Bloom also acknowledged the enduring appeal of the films, suggesting that audiences continue to embrace familiar franchises because of the nostalgia and memories associated with them. However, he admitted that he had not received any updates about the development of another movie.

Depp and Bloom starred together in The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man's Chest (2006) and At World's End (2007). While Depp continued playing Jack Sparrow in the fourth and fifth instalments, Bloom was absent from the fourth film and made a brief appearance in the post-credits scene of the fifth.

Would Johnny Depp Return as Captain Jack Sparrow?

Depp's latest comments come amid renewed reports that he could be involved in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

During the promotional campaign for Ebenezer, the actor also spoke about the possibility of reprising his famous character. In a separate interview, he suggested that his interest would depend on whether the next film could provide a worthwhile conclusion to the franchise.

'If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the Pirates thing, the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note,' Depp explained.

He also expressed confidence in producer Jerry Bruckheimer, saying he would work with him on anything because of their longstanding friendship and trust.

Bruckheimer has repeatedly expressed interest in bringing Depp back. In August 2026, he confirmed that discussions with Depp were taking place while the screenplay for the next instalment was being developed. However, no casting agreement or official announcement confirming Depp's return has been made.

'We're talking to Johnny. We're working on a screenplay. Hopefully we can get this done,' Bruckheimer said at the time. However, neither Disney nor Depp has officially confirmed his return.

How Legal Troubles Affected Depp's 'Pirates' Future

Depp's involvement in the franchise became uncertain following his highly publicised legal battles. In 2020, he lost a UK libel case against The Sun, which had described him as a 'wife beater'. The High Court ruled that the publication's characterisation was substantially true. Depp was subsequently asked to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

In June 2022, a Virginia jury found that Amber Heard had defamed Depp in three statements in her 2018 opinion piece. The jury also found that Depp's former lawyer, Adam Waldman, had defamed Heard in one statement, awarding her $2 million (£1.49 million) in compensatory damages.

During the trial, Depp indicated that he would not return to Pirates of the Caribbean, even if offered an enormous financial incentive. Although his departure was never formally presented as a direct consequence of the UK case, the controversy coincided with growing uncertainty over whether Disney would bring him back as Jack Sparrow.

What Happens Next for 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?

The sixth film remains in development, with Bruckheimer working towards a screenplay that could determine the franchise's future.

For now, Depp's comments suggest that he has not completely ruled out returning as Jack Sparrow. However, his interest appears conditional on the story providing a satisfying ending rather than simply repeating the previous adventures.

With Bloom also expressing enthusiasm for a reunion, fans may have reason to hope that familiar faces could eventually return to the high seas. Nevertheless, until Disney makes an official announcement, the casting and direction of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 remain uncertain.