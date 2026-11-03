John Schneider has dramatically changed his position in his long-running financial dispute with his former wife, Elvira Schneider, acknowledging that he owes her millions of dollars in unpaid spousal support after previously challenging her calculations.

The actor, best known for playing Bo Duke in the hit television series The Dukes of Hazzard, had previously questioned his ex-wife's demand for more than $2.3 million (around £1.7 million), saying that the amount was incorrectly calculated.

However, in his latest court filing, Schneider reportedly acknowledges owing approximately $3.7 million (roughly £2.8 million) in back spousal support, a substantial increase on the $2.38 million (around £1.78 million) his former wife had previously claimed.

Actor Changes His Position Over Millions Owed

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Schneider's latest filing marks a significant departure from his earlier legal arguments.

The actor reportedly explained that his previous objections stemmed partly from confusion surrounding two separate divorce proceedings, one in California and another in Louisiana. He now acknowledges that the California court's spousal support order remains enforceable.

The admission does not mean Schneider has agreed to every demand made by his former wife. Rather, he is disputing how the outstanding balance should be recovered, particularly a proposal that would redirect half of his Social Security benefits towards settling the debt.

He reportedly told the court that such an arrangement would significantly reduce the money available to meet his regular living expenses. In the court documents, Schneider said he is not 'financially capable of satisfying the accumulated arrearages,' adding that a court order to divert half of his Social Security benefits 'would substantially affect the resources available.'

Ex-Wife Previously Demanded Access to His Pension

The latest development follows months of disagreement over the amount Elvira believes she is entitled to receive. In March 2026, she submitted court papers claiming Schneider had accumulated $2,382,548 (about £1,775,000) in unpaid spousal maintenance. That figure reportedly included approximately $984,000 (approximately £733,000) in interest added to the outstanding balance.

Elvira also asked the court to consider using her former husband's retirement income to recover the money. Her proposed collection measures included seeking a portion of Schneider's Screen Actors Guild pension and Social Security benefits to recover the outstanding money.

Schneider's latest response indicates that he accepts the underlying debt but remains opposed to having half of his Social Security income redirected to his former wife.

Divorce Ended After More Than Two Decades Together

Schneider and Elvira were married for 21 years before she filed for divorce in December 2014. Their separation subsequently became a prolonged legal dispute involving financial support, property and disagreements over payments.

The divorce was eventually finalised in August 2019, when a judge ordered Schneider to provide his former wife with $25,000 (about £18,700) a month in spousal support. The settlement also awarded Elvira ownership of a California property valued at approximately $600,000 (approximately £447,000), along with an individual retirement account worth around $60,000 (roughly £45,000).

Schneider was additionally ordered to cover $279,000 (around £208,000) in her legal expenses and provide her with a share of his Screen Actors Guild pension. These financial arrangements formed part of the judge's decision to resolve the divorce proceedings.

The financial disagreement is not the first time Schneider has faced legal consequences over unpaid support. In 2018, Schneider was sentenced to three days in Los Angeles County Jail after being found in contempt for failing to pay temporary spousal support to Elvira. However, he spent only a few hours behind bars because of overcrowding at the facility.