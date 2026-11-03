Bianca Del Rio has joked about haunting friends and people who owe her money in an interview ahead of her spring 2027 UK tour.

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner also entertained the possibility of aliens 'living among us'. An interviewer mentioned US President Donald Trump as a potential haunting target, but Del Rio did not explicitly promise to haunt him.

The performer, whose real name is Roy Haylock, is preparing to bring It Gets Bitter to Britain and Ireland. It is her seventh solo stand-up tour and marks 30 years in drag.

The conversation with the Daily Star offered a preview of her familiar remarks, from American politics to the daily frustrations that keep her jokes sharp.

Bianca Del Rio Answers Trump Question With a Joke About Debts

The interviewer asked whether Del Rio would haunt someone 'out of spite, like Trump or something'. Her answer was less focused on Washington than on people in her own life. 'I'd haunt anybody that owes me money, I would haunt any friend of mine,' she said.

That distinction matters. Trump was raised in the question, not named by Del Rio in the quoted answer. The exchange does not establish that she made a specific pledge to haunt the president.

Politics nevertheless featured elsewhere in the interview. Asked to complete a gag about shouting into a clown's mouth, Del Rio suggested that American politicians would generally qualify. She did not identify an individual politician in that answer, choosing instead to cast a wide comic net.

Her complaints were not limited to public officeholders. Asked what she does well and quickly, she replied with characteristic self-mockery. 'I'm a hateful bitch, that's what I do successfully, quickly!' she said.

The joke also captured the premise of It Gets Bitter. Del Rio told the newspaper that age and life in America have given rise to fresh grievances. 'The world is a mess, the world is on fire, and I'm an ageing drag queen,' she said. 'I've got lots of problems to discuss with people.'

She also praised the crowds she expects to meet next year. Del Rio said the UK and Australia were among her favourite places to perform, citing British audiences' sense of humour. Asked about possible subjects for jokes in Britain, she mentioned transphobes and paedophiles as general categories without accusing a named person of anything.

Bianca Del Rio Plays With Alien Theories Before Her UK Dates

The interview took an unlikely turn when the subject shifted to extraterrestrial life. At first, Del Rio sounded unconvinced. 'Do I believe in aliens? I have never had this question. No!' she said.

Then came the punchline. She wondered whether talk of aliens might serve as a distraction from other events, before joking that extraterrestrials could already be here. 'So, sure! Sure, aliens live among us. Aliens live among us, why not?' she said.

Nothing in the exchange demonstrated that alien life exists on Earth, or that authorities are concealing evidence of it. The remarks were from a comic conversation, not a disclosure of government files.

Ghosts brought out a different kind of curiosity. Asked what she would say if the late comedian Joan Rivers appeared to her, Del Rio wanted answers about death and religion. 'What do we do after we die? Tell me the secret!' she said.

There is a more concrete date on her horizon. Brighton Dome lists a performance on 31 March 2027, while Ticketmaster lists London Palladium shows on 13 and 16 April.

The additional London appearance gives fans another opportunity to see a performer whose act depends heavily on quick exchanges with an audience.

Brighton Dome warns easily offended spectators to choose their seats carefully, particularly near the stage. The venue recommends the performance for audiences aged 16 and over.