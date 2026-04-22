Kylie Jenner is facing a new legal challenge after a former housekeeper filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging she was subjected to discrimination, harassment and a hostile working environment while employed at the reality star's Beverly Hills residence.

The complaint, brought by Angelica Vasquez, claims she was 'treated with hostility and exclusion' shortly after beginning work in September 2024. Jenner is named as a defendant in the case, alongside members of her household staff.

Read more Howard Stern Sued by Ex-Assistant, Accused of Creating 'Hostile Work Environment' at Hamptons Mansion Howard Stern Sued by Ex-Assistant, Accused of Creating 'Hostile Work Environment' at Hamptons Mansion

Former Employee's Allegations

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Vasquez alleges she experienced 'severe and pervasive harassment' during her employment as a housekeeper. She claims the alleged mistreatment included being belittled in front of colleagues, deliberately excluded from team interactions, and assigned the least desirable duties within the household.

The lawsuit further alleges that she was subjected to discriminatory remarks relating to her religion and national origin. Vasquez, who identifies as Salvadoran and Catholic, claims she was told offensive comments about Catholics and faced intimidation linked to her immigration status, including remarks referencing deportation.

The filing states that the conduct created an increasingly hostile environment, which she says affected her ability to carry out her work duties.

Employment Timeline at Kylie Jenner's Residences

Vasquez states she began working for Kylie Jenner on 10 September 2024 at the celebrity's Beverly Hills home. She was reportedly transferred to Jenner's Hidden Hills residence approximately one week later, where she continued her employment under senior housekeeping staff.

The complaint identifies two staff members, described as a head housekeeper and supervisor, as the primary individuals responsible for the alleged treatment. Vasquez claims she reported to them directly and that the alleged behaviour continued after her relocation between properties.

Claims of Escalating Workplace Conduct

The lawsuit outlines a pattern of alleged incidents that Vasquez says escalated over time. These include claims that she was routinely shouted at during working hours, snapped at by supervisors, and isolated from other housekeeping staff.

In one allegation, she claims a supervisor threw hangers at her during a reprimand after she raised concerns about her treatment. She also alleges that she was deliberately excluded from housekeeping duties assigned to other staff, contributing to what she describes as a toxic working environment within the household.

The filing argues that these conditions were 'severe and pervasive' and created sustained workplace distress.

Mental Health Impact and Resignation

Vasquez claims the alleged treatment led to significant emotional distress, including anxiety and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder. She states that her mental health deteriorated as the situation continued and that her complaints were not adequately addressed by management.

According to the lawsuit, she ultimately resigned in August 2025, more than a year after her employment began, citing unresolved workplace concerns and ongoing distress.

Legal Claims and Damages Sought

The former housekeeper is seeking compensation for unpaid wages, emotional distress and punitive damages. The lawsuit names Kylie Jenner as a defendant, alongside members of her household staff, although the majority of allegations focus on conduct by employees within the household rather than Jenner personally.

Sources familiar with the household have disputed aspects of the claims, describing Vasquez as a junior employee who had attendance and workplace performance issues. No formal public statement has been issued by Kylie Jenner or her legal representatives in response to the allegations at the time of filing.