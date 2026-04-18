FBI Director Kash Patel has threatened to sue The Atlantic after the magazine published an investigation alleging that he drank to excess, missed briefings and sparked a paranoid meltdown over a computer login error, all of which he has flatly denied.

The report, written by investigative journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick and published on 17 April 2026, drew on more than two dozen sources, including current and former FBI officials, members of Congress, political operatives and hospitality workers. It described Patel as 'erratic, suspicious of others and prone to jumping to conclusions before he has necessary evidence,' with his personal conduct characterised as a national security vulnerability.

The Atlantic Investigation Allegations

The Atlantic report, titled 'The FBI Director Is MIA,' alleged that Patel was known to drink to the point of visible intoxication at Ned's, a private members' club in Washington DC, in the presence of White House and administration staff. According to the magazine, he was also known to drink heavily at the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, where he allegedly spent parts of his weekends.

Six current and former officials told Fitzpatrick that in the early months of Patel's tenure, scheduled meetings and briefings had to be pushed back because he had been drinking the night before. On multiple occasions over the past year, members of Patel's security detail allegedly had difficulty waking him because he appeared to be intoxicated, information that, according to the report, was passed on to Justice Department and White House officials.

EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel’s colleagues are alarmed by what they say is erratic behavior and excessive drinking. I spoke with more than 2 dozen people with knowledge of his conduct, some of whom described it as a national security vulnerability. @TheAtlantic https://t.co/fLCGyGjVwl — Sarah Fitzpatrick (@S_Fitzpatrick) April 17, 2026

Among the most striking claims was an alleged incident in which Patel's security detail reportedly requested 'breaching equipment,' tools used by SWAT units and military personnel to force open reinforced doors, because they could not reach him behind a locked door.

The report also raised questions about whether Patel's alleged drinking contributed to errors in his handling of the investigation into the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, citing FBI officials and Trump administration figures who privately questioned a possible link to alcohol use.

I spoke to 2 dozen people familiar with Patel’s conduct for this story, many of whom described it as a national security vulnerability. In response to 19 detailed questions, Patel said: “Print it, all false. I’ll see you in court - bring your checkbook.” https://t.co/QDkdT4KPfZ — Sarah Fitzpatrick (@S_Fitzpatrick) April 17, 2026

The allegations carried a specific regulatory dimension. The Department of Justice's ethics handbook states that employees are 'prohibited from habitually using alcohol or other intoxicants to excess.' Patel leads an agency of approximately 38,000 employees. One unnamed official told Fitzpatrick, 'That is what keeps me up at night,' a reference to fears about Patel's availability during a potential terrorist attack, particularly as the US was engaged in military operations against Iran.

The April 10 Incident and Reports of an Impending Firing

Alongside the drinking allegations, The Atlantic reported a separate incident on Friday 10 April 2026. Patel allegedly struggled to log into an internal FBI computer system before the weekend and, convinced he had been locked out deliberately, called aides and allies in a panic to declare that the White House had fired him.

Nine people familiar with his outreach told the magazine about the episode. Two described it as a 'freak out.' Word of what happened travelled quickly through the bureau and, according to the report, the White House received calls asking who was actually in charge of the FBI.

Fitzpatrick also reported that senior administration officials were actively discussing possible replacements for Patel, and that Patel himself was consumed by anxiety about his job security. The Atlantic's sources suggested that the conversations about succession had reached a level of seriousness beyond ordinary Washington speculation, though no official decisions had been announced at the time of publication.

NEW: FBI Director Kash Patel has alarmed colleagues with excessive drinking and unexplained absences.



Officials told The Atlantic his drinking has been an ongoing concern across the government. He is known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication, sometimes around White… pic.twitter.com/E2o3ztEFXL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 17, 2026

The reporting landed against a backdrop of existing scrutiny. In February 2026, Patel drew attention, and some criticism within his own orbit, when he was filmed chugging beer in the locker room of the US men's Olympic hockey team after their gold medal victory in Milan, during a trip on which he had used a government jet.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington subsequently filed a formal complaint with the Department of Justice inspector general requesting an investigation into whether Patel violated federal travel regulations. A further complaint filed by the Campaign Legal Centre on 4 March 2026 cited at least 10 trips in which Patel allegedly used government aircraft for personal travel without reimbursement.

Patel's Defamation Threat and the FBI's On-Record Denial

Patel's first on-the-record response came through an FBI spokesperson before the article was published, stating 'Print it, all false, I'll see you in court — bring your checkbook.' After publication, he posted on X 'See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up.'

see you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up. https://t.co/MfbHH8OtLv pic.twitter.com/kw5U3LrfMM — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 18, 2026

The phrase 'actual malice' carries precise legal weight. It is the standard that must be met under US law for a public official to succeed in a defamation claim, requiring proof that a publisher knew a statement was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Fitzpatrick appeared on Jen Psaki's MS NOW programme, The Briefing, on the night the article was published and stood by every detail. 'I am a very careful, very diligent, award-winning investigative reporter with a history of award-winning work across multiple organisations,' she said.

'I stand by every word of this reporting. We have excellent attorneys.' She added a pointed observation that Patel had made extensive use of polygraph tests inside the FBI to identify suspected leakers, making the agency a particularly hostile environment for anyone considering speaking to journalists.

With a potential lawsuit threatened, a DOJ inspector general complaint filed and Fitzpatrick showing no sign of retracting any claims, the question of whether America's top law enforcement officer can withstand scrutiny of his own bureau is no longer theoretical.