Blake Lively is seeking to bar any evidence of their substantial wealth from being presented to a jury.

Blake Lively's legal team is requesting that the judge bar any evidence of her and Ryan Reynolds' net worth and financial status from being presented at her upcoming trial against Justin Baldoni. The move comes just weeks before the 18 May trial, amid fears that jurors might see Lively's claims as insincere, considering their substantial wealth.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly worth an estimated £280 million ($380 million) combined. Lively's legal filing aims to avoid perceptions of her grievances as 'crocodile tears from a rich woman,' according to TMZ.

Lively Claimed Losing a Fortune from Smear Campaign

Blake Lively claims she has lost about £119 million ($161 million) from what she describes as Baldoni's smear campaign, after she voiced complaints about a hostile work environment while filming It Ends With Us.

A federal judge previously threw out most of her accusations, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy claims, leaving her retaliation and breach of contract allegations up for trial.

The core dispute originated in 2024 after the film's release, when Lively accused Baldoni of creating an uncomfortable atmosphere during production. Baldoni has countersued, escalating the conflict into a high-profile, high-stakes legal showdown.

Justin Baldoni and the 'Nicepool' Controversy

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Lively also wants to bar Baldoni's legal team from referencing Reynolds' 'Nicepool' character from Deadpool & Wolverine, the character allegedly added to the film to mock Baldoni. The latter sought to introduce it as evidence of the couple's bullying, but the judge ruled it irrelevant.

Blake Lively's lawyers previously stated, 'While we go through the legal process, we urge everyone to remember that sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and in every industry.' Baldoni has yet to comment on Lively's latest legal strategy.

The trial proceeds full steam ahead, with both parties showing no signs of backing down or a settlement. Industry insiders have noted the disparity between Lively and Reynolds' reported net worth and Baldoni's, estimated at £4.4 million ($6 million) in 2026.

Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Seeks to Bar Women's Testimonies

Last Friday, Baldoni's camp also filed a motion to block evidence 'of the alleged bad experiences of other women' during the movie's production. Per NBC News, the filing argued that such evidence is a 'grab bag of awkward comments, minor confrontations, and perceived slights.'

The motion cites the alleged experiences of seven women including It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate, who 'complained to Lively that Baldoni said Slate looked 'sexy' in her character's wardrobe (a pair of black leather pants), was 'unprofessional,' and sometimes made awkward jokes.'

The other women named in the filing include film producer Alex Saks, co-star Isabela Ferrer, scriptwriter Christy Hall, Jamey Heath's podcast co-host Liz Plank, and Claire Ayoub, a director Baldoni collaborated with in another film. Colleen Hoover, author of the namesake book It Ends With Us, was also on the list.

'Hoover played no part in Lively's workplace experience. She had no contractual right to participate in the film and was not present on set,' the filing stated. Baldoni's lawyers argued that Lively was unaware of these alleged 'bad act incidents' while It Ends With Us was filming, except for Baldoni's reported comments on Slate.