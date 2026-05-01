A former JPMorgan Chase employee has been identified in US media reports as the claimant in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination by a senior executive at the bank. Chirayu Rana, 35, was initially listed in court filings under the pseudonym 'John Doe', but his name has since been reported by the New York Post, citing sources familiar with the case.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, names Lorna Hajdini, an executive director at JPMorgan, as the defendant. In the complaint, Rana alleges that he was subjected to repeated sexual advances, coercion and racial abuse during his time at the firm. The claims have not been proven in court.

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JPMorgan has denied the allegations. In a statement reported by multiple outlets, the bank said an internal investigation found no evidence to support the claims and that it believes the complaint lacks merit. Hajdini has also denied wrongdoing through legal representatives.

Allegations Detailed in Court Filing

According to the complaint, Rana alleges that the conduct began shortly after he joined JPMorgan in 2024. He claims Hajdini made repeated unwanted advances and used racially charged language, including referring to him as a 'little brown boy'.

The filing further alleges that she used her senior position to exert pressure over his career progression and compensation. Rana claims that his refusal to engage with the alleged conduct led to threats regarding his role and future at the firm.

Bombshell sex harassment suit against Lorna Hajdini, JPMorgan branded 'complete fabrication' as John Doe unmasked https://t.co/Njh9k8GcNe pic.twitter.com/26HxbeeOV8 — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2026

NEW: The allegations that JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini turned her staffer into her “s*x slave” are fabricated, according to the New York Post.



The outlet reports that 35-year-old Chirayu Rana is the man who brought the lawsuit.



The man accused Hajdini of forcing him to… pic.twitter.com/nk9ZhNyYiG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2026

The complaint also outlines a series of alleged encounters outside the workplace. Rana claims Hajdini appeared at his home unannounced on multiple occasions and continued the alleged conduct in a private setting. He further alleges that his professional standing within the firm was used as leverage to ensure compliance.

In more serious allegations, the filing states that he was drugged with substances including Rohypnol and Viagra and coerced into sexual encounters. These claims remain unproven and have been denied by the defendant.

JPMorgan Response and Internal Review

JPMorgan said it conducted an internal review of the allegations, including examination of communications and other records. The bank stated that it did not find evidence supporting the claims.

A spokesperson said the firm takes such matters seriously but does not believe the allegations are substantiated. The bank also stated that the claimant did not participate fully in its internal investigation, although this has not been tested in court.

Hajdini has denied the allegations through legal representatives, stating she did not engage in any inappropriate conduct.

Case Remains Ongoing

The case remains at an early stage, with no findings made by the court. Both sides have presented opposing accounts, with the allegations strongly contested.

Rana is a former member of JPMorgan's leveraged finance team, a division that works on large corporate deals including mergers and acquisitions. Reports suggest he has since moved on from the bank and is now working at an investment firm.

The lawsuit also names JPMorgan as a defendant, with the claimant alleging the bank failed to prevent or respond adequately to the reported conduct. The company has rejected this, stating its internal review did not support the allegations.

The initial complaint has been withdrawn for corrections and is expected to be refiled. For now, the case centres on allegations that have yet to be tested in court, alongside firm denials from both the bank and the named executive.