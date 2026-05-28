A federal judge accused of conducting a years-long affair with a police commander inside courthouse chambers has now been publicly identified as Judge Eleanor Ross, an Atlanta-based Obama appointee who previously sentenced reality television star Todd Chrisley in a high-profile federal fraud case. The scandal, which blends allegations of misconduct, workplace abuse and judicial hypocrisy, has ignited questions about how far judges can go before facing serious consequences.

Obama Judge At Centre Of Explosive 'Noisy Sex' Chambers Claims

The allegations, first detailed in a judicial misconduct investigation, describe a disturbing workplace environment in which law clerks allegedly overheard sexual encounters occurring inside the judge's chambers during business hours. The report concluded that the conduct demonstrated a 'gross lack of judgment' and created an 'extremely uncomfortable and troubling' environment for court staff.

Ross, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, was privately reprimanded by the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council following the investigation. Although the original disciplinary report did not publicly identify the judge, multiple legal and media outlets later named Ross based on details contained in the findings and sources familiar with the matter.

Why Judge Eleanor Ross Was Officially Reprimanded

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According to the misconduct report, the affair allegedly took place between 2023 and 2025 and involved a high-ranking police department commander who frequently visited Ross's chambers during lunchtime hours. Several law clerks reportedly overheard 'kissing sounds', 'moaning', and other noises that led them to believe sexual activity was occurring behind closed doors. One clerk reportedly became so uncomfortable that they left work early.

Investigators said courthouse security footage and sign-in records supported the allegations. The report also found that Ross initially denied the accusations and blamed a disgruntled clerk before later admitting to the affair. Judicial investigators criticised those denials as 'egregious falsities' made during the investigation process.

What Consequences Judge Ross Now Faces

Despite the findings, Ross was not removed from the bench. Instead, the disciplinary action resulted in a private reprimand, mandatory apology letters to affected clerks, and an agreement that she would never serve as chief judge or on Judicial Conference committees in the future.

The scandal has attracted even more public attention because of Ross's connection to several high-profile criminal cases. Most notably, she presided over the 2022 federal fraud trial involving reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best'. Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in federal prison after he was convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion, and wire fraud charges. US President Donald Trump later pardoned the couple.

Todd Chrisley responded angrily after reports identified Ross as the judge involved in the scandal. In an Instagram post, he accused her of being distracted during his trial and called for her impeachment.

The decision to issue only a private reprimand has sparked criticism from legal commentators and ethics experts, some of whom argue that the judiciary's internal disciplinary system lacks transparency and accountability. Others have questioned whether an ordinary attorney or public official accused of similar conduct would have faced harsher consequences.

For now, Ross remains an active federal judge, though the scandal has intensified scrutiny over judicial ethics and workplace conduct inside the federal court system.