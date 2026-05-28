More than $40 million (approximately £30 million) worth of gold bars was discovered by FBI investigators at the Virginia home of a former CIA official, who is now facing federal charges. According to court filings and reports, the FBI began investigating after the government realised a large quantity of gold and foreign currency could no longer be accounted for.

Rush previously held a senior executive-level position connected to the CIA and reportedly possessed top-secret security clearance. Court documents state that David Rush made multiple requests over the past year to obtain the gold bars from the US government for what he described as 'work-related expenses.'

He was later charged with theft of public money in a criminal complaint filed last week, per AP News.

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FBI Search Uncovers Massive Cache

The investigation intensified after a CIA internal review reportedly failed to locate the gold and cash in official storage areas.

'After a CIA internal investigation identified potential violations of the law, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the information to the FBI for a law enforcement investigation.'

Federal agents later searched Rush's Virginia home, where they allegedly discovered more than $40 million (£30 million) worth of gold bars.

According to an FBI affidavit, agents searched Rush's residence on 18 May and seized approximately 303 gold bars weighing about a kilogram each. Agents also reportedly found around $2 million (roughly £1.5 million) in cash and approximately 35 luxury watches, many identified as Rolex timepieces.

Rush was arrested shortly afterward and charged with theft of public money. Federal authorities stated there was probable cause to believe he 'knowingly embezzled, stole, purloined, or knowingly converted a thing of value of the United States.' The FBI said it continues to work alongside the CIA and the Department of Justice as the investigation develops.

Questions Surround Background Claims

Beyond the missing gold, investigators also accused Rush of misrepresenting parts of his education and military history. Court documents allege that he falsely claimed to hold degrees from Clemson University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Authorities also said he inaccurately presented himself as a Navy pilot and as someone connected to elite military aviation training programs.

Investigators reportedly found no evidence that Rush attended either university or possessed a pilot's licence. Records instead showed that he served in the Navy Reserve until 2015 before receiving an honorable discharge as a lieutenant.

Federal filings further allege that Rush improperly collected about $77,000 (about £58,000) in military leave compensation by falsely claiming continued Reserve service after leaving the Navy, per USA Today.

Intelligence Community Under Scrutiny

While prosecutors have focused on the theft allegations, the case has also prompted concerns about internal controls within federal intelligence operations. Reports indicate that the CIA referred the matter to the FBI after its own internal investigation uncovered possible legal violations.

Officials have not publicly explained why such large quantities of gold were accessible or how the assets were approved for release. Court records also leave unanswered questions about the intended use of the gold and foreign currency.

Rush remains in federal custody while proceedings continue in Virginia. His attorney has declined public comment, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.