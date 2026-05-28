An Alabama probate judge has been suspended indefinitely after a Judicial Inquiry Commission complaint alleged dozens of misconduct incidents, including racial remarks claims, repeated courtroom delays, and failures to promptly hear involuntary commitment cases involving hospitalised patients.

Judge Yashiba Blanchard now faces formal scrutiny over seven alleged ethical violations, with the complaint painting a picture of a courtroom marked by delays, administrative disruption and concerns about patient safety. The suspension remains in place while disciplinary proceedings continue, and no final findings have been made.

Judicial Misconduct Allegations Against Blanchard

The Judicial Inquiry Commission has filed a complaint against Blanchard alleging multiple breaches of judicial ethics, including incompetence in managing her docket and repeated failure to maintain scheduled hearings, according to the New York Post.

According to the filing, she did not hear any involuntary commitment cases until nine months into her term, contributing to a significant backlog of cases involving patients held in psychiatric care facilities. The complaint outlines seven separate charges and describes a pattern of disruption in courtroom operations.

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Courtroom Delays Raise Concerns Over Patient Safety

Central to the allegations are claims that Blanchard routinely delayed or cancelled hearings for involuntary commitments, which determine whether hospitalised patients must remain under psychiatric care.

In one instance cited in reporting, an attorney raised urgent concerns after a hearing was postponed, stating: 'Just hoping we do not have a continuance because I am so worried that my client is going to die.'

Hospital staff also wrote to the court expressing concern over the impact of cancellations. One complaint stated that a cancelled hearing would result in a patient remaining hospitalised for an additional two weeks due to delays in the legal process.

The letter added that repeated disruptions affected unit flow, admission processes and placed staff under operational strain, raising wider concerns about due process and timely access to care.

Alleged Conduct and Racial Remarks Claims

The complaint also includes allegations concerning Blanchard's conduct towards court staff. According to the filing, she reportedly told staff on one occasion that she was late to her involuntary commitment docket because she had 'three dogs to walk'. The document further alleges she made a remark directed at staff referencing a white court clerk, stating, 'Oh, I forgot you all like kissing white ass'.

Blanchard is also accused of targeting Chief Clerk Amanda Reid following her cooperation with a subpoena issued by the Judicial Inquiry Commission. Reporting claims that Reid's desk was moved to a cubicle in front of a bailiff after she complied with the investigation, raising concerns about possible retaliation within the courthouse.

Impact on Hospitals and Court Operations

The alleged delays in hearings have had wider implications for hospital systems responsible for managing involuntary psychiatric commitments. Staff described repeated cancellations as disruptive to patient care planning, with delays affecting both discharges and admissions.

One hospital communication warned that postponements could extend patient stays and create knock-on effects across treatment units, placing additional pressure on healthcare workers and legal administrators.

Scope of Allegations and Suspension Status

In total, the Judicial Inquiry Commission complaint outlines 24 instances of delayed or cancelled hearings alongside broader allegations of courtroom mismanagement.

Blanchard is accused of creating a backlog of cases and failing to maintain consistent court operations during her tenure. She has been suspended indefinitely while the investigation continues, with the Commission reviewing whether the alleged conduct constitutes violations of Alabama judicial ethics rules.