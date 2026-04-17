Sarah Ferguson has surfaced in a secluded Austrian ski resort after spending seven months in hiding following the release of explosive Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The former Duchess of York, 66, was photographed in a quiet Alpine village on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, marking her first public appearance since December.

Witnesses saw the Duchess stepping out of a blacked-out Mercedes before retreating into a £2,000-a-night luxury chalet. Insiders claim she has been deliberately 'laying false breadcrumbs' to misdirect media and authorities as pressure mounts for her to testify regarding her links to the late sex offender.

The sighting comes amid reports that Ferguson has been effectively evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor and is fending for herself for the first time in two decades. While she has faced no formal accusations of criminality, her silence since the unsealing of the Epstein files has intensified global scrutiny of her relationship with the disgraced financier.

The latest pictures by the Sun show Ferguson in a blue coat, carrying a teal raffia tote bag and keeping her hair tucked under a white baseball cap as she arrived at what is said to be a night chalet.

A source quoted by Sun described an almost deliberate vanishing act. 'Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps,' the insider said. 'She hasn't been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way. Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised.'

The source painted a picture of someone retreating amid harsher public scrutiny. 'The Epstein files have hit like a sledgehammer, and Sarah has not wanted to be seen by anyone. She's been effectively in hiding and can't face up to what's been happening.'

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The latest sightings of Sarah Ferguson come after a long period in which she appeared only fleetingly at key royal events. She was last officially seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September, then a week later driving out of Windsor's Royal Lodge, the home she had shared with Prince Andrew.

On 12 December, she was photographed trying to hide in the back of a car as she arrived at the christening of her one‑year‑old granddaughter Athena at St James's Palace.

Since then, nothing. That 213‑day blank in the public record is unusually long for a figure who has for decades traded on a kind of semi‑royal visibility, writing books, appearing on television and keeping a hand in the world of charity galas and brand partnerships.

The Epstein revelations altered that rhythm. As documents from civil cases linked to the disgraced financier were unsealed, Ferguson's communications with him resurfaced. Campaigners in the United States have argued that anyone in Epstein's orbit has a moral duty to assist investigations into his network, even where no criminal wrongdoing is alleged against them. In Ferguson's case, there has been no formal accusation of criminality, but the political and reputational stakes are plain enough.

Epstein Files: Epstein Managing Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife’s Debt Crisis



Epstein personally handled Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s former wife and the Duchess of York, after ABC News exposed her collapsing business, a foundation that raised over $508,000 yet gave away only… https://t.co/AuqXBTmsv0 pic.twitter.com/pJ398Ym4II — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 6, 2026

🚨 As Epstein files continue to unravel, and Sarah Ferguson’s name is back in the mud.



This video is a grim reminder of Sarah Ferguson’s penchant for the grift. Truly, the brass neck on this woman is staggering.



Here is her 2011 60 Minutes meltdown, bolting from the studio… pic.twitter.com/7d3agywP4A — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) March 30, 2026

According to the Sun, those stakes have driven her into the Alps and kept her there. The insider claimed she has been 'laying false breadcrumbs to stop people following her trail,' suggesting deliberate attempts to misdirect those trying to track her movements. The same source, quoted by the newspaper, said that only a handful of people knew where she was staying.

'Alone But Comfortable' As Calls To Talk Grow

Ferguson and Prince Andrew were reportedly evicted from Royal Lodge at the beginning of February, losing the sprawling Windsor residence that had served as their long‑term base even after their divorce.

The source said she 'lost her home' and 'has nowhere else to go,' adding that she has not been invited to join Andrew at Sandringham and that 'even her two daughters have kept their distance.'

'It's the first time she has to fend for herself for two decades,' the source claimed. 'She is alone but staying in a luxurious setting and is very comfortable. She rarely wants to go outside because she knows what could be waiting for her.'

What is less easily cushioned is the growing demand for answers. 'The calls for her to speak to the authorities are growing every single day, as is the speculation on where she is,' the source warned.

'She's taking it one day at a time but the problem is, the days are now piling up and the clamour for her to speak to the authorities about Epstein and what she knows is getting louder and louder with each day that passes.'

So far, there has been no official confirmation that US investigators have formally requested an interview with Sarah Ferguson about the Epstein case, and nothing has been independently verified about any potential legal moves.

The Duchess's representative has not issued a statement, as the case remains a matter of intense interest for those tracking the global fallout from the Epstein network.

The Duchess is reported to remain in Austria for the foreseeable future while her legal team monitors developments in the UK and the US. Her silence is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain as daily speculation regarding her whereabouts has only added to the narrative of evasion.