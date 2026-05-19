Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular walked into a Miami courtroom expecting attention over his controversial alligator-shooting case, but the internet quickly focused on someone else entirely — the judge.

Viral clips from the May 2026 hearing sparked thousands of posts claiming Miami-Dade Judge Marcus Richard Bach Armas had completely 'judgemogged' the 20-year-old streamer during the brief proceedings.

Now the internet cannot help but mock the influencer — who is obsessed with facial symmetry, appearance hacks and extreme beauty culture — who was apparently overshadowed by the sharply dressed judge's calm presence and movie-star looks.

Viral 'Judgemogging' Overshadows Clavicular's Case

The hearing took place after Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, accepted a plea deal tied to a March livestream filmed in Florida's Everglades.

Authorities accused Peters and another influencer of repeatedly firing shotguns near what appeared to be a dead alligator while streaming from an airboat inside a protected wildlife area.

I enjoy the irony of Claivicular, the supposed number one "looksmaxxer" being absolutely mogged by the Judge in his Miami case. pic.twitter.com/7vgYevQabg — Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) May 16, 2026

Peters pleaded no contest to unlawfully discharging a firearm in public. Judge Marcus Bach Armas withheld adjudication, meaning the influencer avoids a formal conviction if he completes probation requirements.

The sentence included six months of reporting, probation, community service, a firearm safety course and a wildlife education programme. But within hours, social media users had turned the courtroom footage into a meme war centred almost entirely on the judge's appearance.

Who Is Judge Marcus Bach Armas?

Judge Bach Armas, a Miami native who took office in 2023, quickly became the unexpected star of the hearing online.

The Cuban-American judge, 42, previously worked as a commercial litigator and spent more than a decade with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, handling legal and government affairs. He also worked on major South Florida projects, including stadium redevelopment and Formula One's Miami Grand Prix.

It's so funny that Miami-Dade Circuit Court found the most chad Judge in history to sentence Clavicular https://t.co/6GTAcWQ2Im pic.twitter.com/BYaAqpR5oI — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) May 16, 2026

Online users described him as 'the South Beach Sentencer' and 'Chad Judge', with many comparing him to actor Jon Hamm after clips from the hearing exploded online.

The judge himself has not publicly addressed the viral attention.

Online interest also grew around his personal life. According to reports, Bach Armas is married to attorney Lara Bueso Bach, a senior legal executive at TelevisaUnivision and former president of the Miami-Dade FAWL Foundation. The couple share two daughters and are known in Miami's legal and community circles.

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Clavicular Built a Following Around 'Looksmaxxing'

Peters rose to internet fame through content promoting 'looksmaxxing,' a controversial online movement focused on improving physical appearance through fitness, grooming and cosmetic enhancement.

Critics have accused some creators in the space of encouraging risky or pseudoscientific methods, including unregulated supplements and dangerous facial modification trends.

The irony of the moment was not lost on viewers. Many joked that a creator known for rating attractiveness and promoting appearance optimisation had been unintentionally outshone during one of his biggest public appearances.

Despite the flood of memes, the actual hearing remained routine and relatively short. Peters answered standard procedural questions, spoke quietly with his attorney and left court after shaking hands with his co-defendant.

No comments about appearance were made inside the courtroom, and there was no dramatic confrontation between the influencer and the judge.