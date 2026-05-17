Sarah Ferguson is facing renewed pressure over her links to Jeffrey Epstein as former glamour model Alicia Douvall claims the duchess once 'kept staring' at her chest and told her she had 'wonderful breasts' during a wild night out in Mayfair more than two decades ago.

The claims about Ferguson come as the 66-year-old is reportedly staying in Austria while US lawmakers urge her to give evidence about what she knew of Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in a US prison in 2019. Ferguson, who was stripped of her remaining royal title last year, has not publicly responded to those calls and has largely vanished from view, a marked retreat for a woman once dubbed 'the people's duchess.'

Douvall's Account Puts Ferguson Back Under Scrutiny

The fresh allegations about Ferguson do not relate to Epstein directly, but they add an awkward layer to a period of her life that remains under scrutiny. Speaking to The Sun, Douvall, now 46, described a boozy night that began in a Mayfair nightclub and ended in a hotel room with Ferguson and an unnamed businessman when she was just 22.

The former Page 3 star, known for having more than 400 cosmetic procedures at an estimated cost of £1 million, said the evening started out as light-hearted fun. She recalled flirting with a businessman on the dancefloor, something she believes 'seemed to upset' Ferguson, who at that point had been divorced from Prince Andrew for six years.

According to Douvall's account, the group later moved to a hotel. She said she was wearing a black see-through dress cut to the navel, with her thong clearly visible. The businessman, she claimed, told her she had 'magnificent' breasts. Ferguson, she alleged, also focused on her appearance.

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'At one point Sarah made a remark to the effect that my breasts were wonderful. It seemed as if she kept staring at them,' Douvall told the paper.

The description is unflattering on all sides, but particularly for a woman who once operated at the heart of the royal family. Douvall said she found herself sitting on a bed with Ferguson while the businessman hovered, and that he then made what she described as an 'indecent proposal.' The details of that proposal were not disclosed in the account.

'At one point Sarah and I were sitting on the bed together and it seemed rather surreal. Several times Sarah wandered off whispering and giggling with the tycoon,' she said, adding that she believed their whispers were ultimately harmless but that the atmosphere left her uneasy.

After around an hour, Douvall said, she decided to leave. 'I was 22 and they were both older than me. I think I felt a bit overwhelmed by the situation, and I started to sober up from the champagne,' she recalled. She described the evening as 'a very strange and somewhat disappointing experience,' particularly given that she had always considered herself a fan of the royal family.

Ferguson has not commented on Douvall's account. None of the claims have been tested in court, and there is currently no independent corroboration of the events the former model describes, so they should be treated with caution.

Epstein Questions Linger as Ferguson Stays Silent

The timing of Douvall's decision to revisit her night with Ferguson is not accidental. She said recent coverage of the duchess's situation 'brought those memories to the front of my mind,' as questions about Ferguson's past circle yet again.

The duchess has long been dogged by financial and reputational troubles. Her association with Epstein, however, sits in a different category. Ferguson previously admitted accepting money from the financier to help clear debts linked to her staff and later called that decision a 'gigantic error of judgement.' According to recent reports, US lawmakers now want to hear directly from her about the nature and extent of their relationship.

Those calls have grown louder as other figures linked to Epstein have faced questioning or legal action. In Ferguson's case, there has been no official confirmation of any scheduled testimony, no public timetable and no clear indication of whether she intends to co-operate. Her reported decision to remain in an Austrian 'bolthole,' coupled with months without a public appearance, has inevitably fed speculation.

Supporters would argue that the Douvall story is a sideshow: a lurid anecdote from a messy period in Ferguson's life that does not, on its own, prove anything about what she did or did not know about Epstein. Critics see it differently. To them, it is another glimpse of a woman moving in wealthy, male-dominated circles, apparently comfortable in settings that left a 22-year-old model feeling out of her depth.

What is beyond dispute is that Ferguson's past is being pored over again. A chaotic night in Mayfair, a compliment that landed badly, a businessman whose name remains withheld: none of it directly answers the only question that really matters now, which is what, if anything, she can tell investigators about a dead financier whose shadow still hangs over the monarchy.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding any forthcoming testimony from Ferguson, and, at this stage, all such suggestions remain unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt.