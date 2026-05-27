A US federal judge in New York has thrown out Michael Wolff's lawsuit against Melania Trump, but the author vowed this week that his legal battle with the First Lady is 'going forward,' keeping their high‑profile legal war very much alive.

The clash stems from Wolff's public comments allegedly linking Melania Trump to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his social circle. Her lawyers argued those remarks caused 'overwhelming reputational and financial harm' and threatened to sue. Wolff responded by going on the offensive, filing an action under New York's anti‑SLAPP statute, a law intended to protect journalists and commentators from lawsuits aimed at shutting down speech on matters of public interest.

The gambit failed. In a 45‑page ruling, US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil declined to bless Wolff's use of the anti‑SLAPP law and dismissed his case outright. She did not rule on whether his statements about Melania Trump were defamatory or even accurate. Instead, she rebuked both camps for treating the federal court as a stage for what she memorably described as an 'abusively presented spat' and an 'inappropriate level of tactical gamesmanship.'

Judge's Rebuke Reshapes Legal Fight

In plain terms, the judge signalled that neither side would be allowed to turn a theoretical defamation threat into an elaborate test case on free‑speech protections. Wolff had tried to secure a court declaration that his commentary was a protected opinion before Melania Trump's team actually filed a defamation suit against him.

Legal analyst and former Florida Circuit Court judge Tarlika Nunez‑Navarro, who is not involved in the proceedings, said the dismissal should not be mistaken for a clean win for either side. 'A dismissal like this doesn't necessarily mean the broader fight is over. It means the judge decided this particular case, at least the way it was filed, shouldn't move forward,' she said.

Her reading is borne out by the tone of the judgment. Vyskocil appeared less interested in refereeing the truth of Wolff's claims about Melania Trump and more concerned with preventing both parties from using the court as a tactical weapon in an ongoing media feud. For all the strong language, she effectively pressed pause rather than bringing the matter to a final close.

Melania Trump's office, however, quickly claimed the ruling as a victory. In a statement, she said she was 'proud to continue standing up to, and fighting against, those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods,' casting herself as the target of smear tactics rather than a powerful figure trying to chill scrutiny.

Public Relations Shadow Over Dispute

Wolff, whose books on Donald Trump and his inner circle have made him both a bestseller and a bête noire, responded in a characteristically defiant fashion. Speaking on his 'Inside Trump's Head' podcast after the decision, he sounded more irritated than chastened.

'We never had any illusions that this was going to proceed in a straight line, this case,' he told listeners. 'But make no mistake, we are going forward with this.' In his view, his comments about Melania Trump's past connections to Epstein's milieu fall squarely within constitutionally protected opinion, and he maintains he never alleged she took part in Epstein's crimes.

Nunez‑Navarro suggested the real battleground is now as much public perception as legal doctrine. 'In these high‑profile media and political disputes, the legal strategy and the public relations strategy are often happening side by side,' she said. 'Filings, interviews, and public statements can all become part of shaping the narrative.'

That is especially acute when the protagonists are already fixtures in politics, media and publishing. For a First Lady seeking to shape her post‑White House brand, any hint of association with Epstein is toxic. For an author whose currency is insider access and sharp commentary, backing down under threat would be reputationally disastrous. The incentives to keep swinging are obvious, even when a judge signals she has had enough of the 'spat' for now.

What Might Happen Next In The Case

Wolff has already sketched out his next moves in public. 'Are we back in state court? Are we appealing in federal court? I mean, I assume we'll probably do both things,' he said on his podcast, hinting at a two‑pronged strategy to keep the case alive.

Anti‑SLAPP protections are notoriously technical and vary not just from state to state but in how federal judges are willing to apply them. As Nunez‑Navarro put it, 'Courts are generally cautious about allowing parties to use litigation pre‑emptively, especially in situations where there may not yet be an actual defamation lawsuit on file.' Her emphasis on 'actual' is doing a lot of work here. Melania Trump's team has threatened to sue and framed Wolff's remarks as malicious falsehoods, but they have not yet committed to the messy transparency of a full defamation trial.

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Nothing has been confirmed about whether Melania Trump will file that suit or whether Wolff will succeed in reviving his anti‑SLAPP action on appeal or in state court.

Both sides are using the prospect of litigation — and every twist in it — to tell a broader story about who is lying, who is aggrieved and who gets to control the narrative around one of the most scrutinised families in American public life.

Neither seems ready to let a judge's impatience bring that story to an end.