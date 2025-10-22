Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's long-running feud has returned to the spotlight amid new claims that Justin Bieber may be unintentionally stoking tensions between his wife and ex-girlfriend.

Insiders suggest that the singer's emotional ties to Gomez continue to strain his marriage and keep the public drama alive, even years after both women tried to put the rivalry behind them.

Justin's Role in Renewed Tension

Rumours of fresh conflict emerged after Star Magazine reported that Justin might be 'unknowingly fuelling' the feud by speaking about Gomez in ways that upset Hailey.

Sources claim the 31-year-old pop star's casual mentions of his ex have led to frustration in his household, particularly as Gomez's ongoing success with Rare Beauty and her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building dominate headlines.

The speculation reignited in mid-October 2025, following several cryptic social media posts that fans interpreted as subtle references to the long-standing triangle. Theories spread rapidly on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), reigniting public debate over a rivalry that has captured the internet for nearly a decade.

The reports primarily stem from Los Angeles, where the Biebers reside. Gomez, meanwhile, has been in New York promoting her hit series Only Murders in the Building, fuelling further talk of distance between the two women despite previous attempts to show unity publicly.

'He Always Seems to Stir the Pot'

According to Star Magazine, sources close to the couple claim that Justin's behaviour may inadvertently be reopening old wounds. 'Justin doesn't mean to cause drama, but he's emotionally complex,' one insider said. 'He still talks about Selena sometimes, not romantically, but enough that Hailey notices.'

The outlet also reports that Hailey's frustration is compounded by relentless online comparisons between her and Gomez. 'It's exhausting for Hailey,' a source told Star. 'Every time she posts, people bring Selena up. Justin defends her, but sometimes he says things that make it worse.'

Although the Biebers have stayed quiet publicly this year, insiders claim tensions occasionally flare privately. 'Hailey feels like she's competing with a ghost,' one friend reportedly said. 'Justin insists he's loyal, but Selena's name never really leaves the conversation.'

Representatives for all three have declined to comment. However, People magazine previously reported that the Biebers were 'focused on growing together' and avoiding online drama.

Selena's Side of the Story

Selena Gomez, now 33, has largely avoided engaging in the speculation. After briefly deactivating TikTok earlier this year following fan backlash, she returned, urging followers to 'choose kindness'.

In a 2023 Vanity Fair interview, Gomez said, 'I don't like that people pit women against each other. It's not fair to anyone involved.'

Industry observers note that the current spotlight may be less about personal tension and more about branding. Gomez's Rare Beauty recently surpassed $500 million in annual revenue, while Hailey's skincare label, Rhode, continues its international expansion. 'Their careers are naturally compared,' a Hollywood branding expert told The Hollywood Reporter. 'The media and fans love a rivalry, even when it doesn't really exist.'

Can the Feud Ever Truly End?

Despite years of public fascination, insiders maintain that all three have moved on privately. 'There's no secret war,' and 'It's mostly fan speculation and social media blowing things out of proportion.'

Still, Star Magazine's report suggests that Hailey remains uneasy about constant comparisons, particularly when Justin's name comes up. 'He's trying to be a peacemaker, but sometimes it backfires,' the source added.

As pop culture commentator Evan Ross Katz observed, 'In the age of fan-driven narratives, perception often becomes reality. The noise never fully dies down.'

For now, Gomez continues filming in New York, Hailey is expanding Rhode into Europe, and Justin is back in the studio with no lyrical references to either woman.

As one Hollywood insider summed it up: 'It's less a feud now and more a ghost story one social media won't stop haunting.'