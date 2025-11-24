When Justin Bieber quietly resurfaced online with a livestream performance of an unreleased song, one that included the now-viral lyric, 'I'm stuck in a relationship that's not you,' the timing alone was enough to ignite the internet.

The clip circulated just as Hailey Bieber celebrated her 29th birthday, reportedly without Justin present, fueling a frenzy of speculation and sympathy. And as fans dissected every whisper, lyric, and timing, the sentiment that 'Hailey deserves better' seems to be back on the table.

A Birthday Justin Apparently Missed

Justin's brief livestream, originally casual in nature, detonated into global discourse once viewers clipped the moment he sang about being 'stuck' in a relationship. The fact that he reportedly did so while not appearing at Hailey's birthday dinner created what many online framed as a 'public birthday snub.'

The timing alone triggered divorce rumours, rekindled nostalgia for his past with Selena Gomez, and revived long-standing debates about respect within the Bieber marriage. Clips from the livestream have since accumulated millions of views, with hashtags like #JustinBieberStuck and #HaileyBirthdayDrama trending throughout November 20–22.

Sympathy for Hailey: 'Stop Embarrassing Her'

A large portion of the internet cast Hailey as the silent casualty of the moment. Many interpreted Justin's lyrics as a public humiliation, especially given the proximity to her birthday.

Hailey Bieber celebrates her 29th birthday days after her husband, Justin Bieber sings an unreleased song about being "stuck in a relationship" on a livestream. Happy birthday, I guess! What are your thoughts?

On X, one user wrote, 'Justin singing an unreleased song talking about wanting to be back with an ex... this man just needs to divorce Hailey if he's not happy. Stop embarrassing her.'

Another, reacting to clips of her celebration without Justin in sight, posted, 'Happy birthday, I guess.'

TikTok creators chimed in with roundups of Hailey being repeatedly 'disrespected,' pulling up older viral moments such as the GQ Awards incident, where she was left to walk alone after Justin and his friends exited the car without helping her.

Meanwhile, other expresses remorse for the situation, saying, 'I just pray this type of love never finds me.'

Justin Faces Backlash Over Alleged Selena References

While the livestream lasted only moments, viewers insisted they heard Justin whisper Selena Gomez's name during the performance, an allegation that spread even faster than the song clip itself. For many, this rekindled the familiar 'Jelena' discourse that refuses to die.

One user wrote, 'A married man with a son still singing about his ex... he needs to move on.'

Another added, 'How is 'I'm stuck in a relationship that's not you' not enough for his fans to stop defending him?'

Memes and commentary questioned Justin's maturity, with several creators pointing out the contrast between fatherhood and publicly singing about yearning for someone else.

But Not Everyone Buys the Drama

Despite the chaos, some fans stepped forward to defend the couple. Several insisted the timeline was exaggerated or incorrect, arguing Justin hadn't streamed in days or was celebrating Hailey's birthday privately.

Supportive users pushed back at the narrative entirely, 'Justin Bieber didn't post about his own wife on Instagram, he hates her' Reality: he's celebrating Hailey's birthday in real life in a quiet romantic place with their kid.'

Interestingly, Hailey on 24 Nov posted a birthday dump post where she shared a video of her and Justin holding hands and walking together, which many saw as an indication that all is well between the pair.

Neither Hailey nor Justin has directly addressed any of these rumours. Ultimately, once again, the controversy reflects the public's fixation on Justin and Hailey's marriage and all the never-ending drama attached to it.