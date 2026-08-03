Justin Bieber has come under fresh scrutiny after a short video of him apparently smoking while relaxing aboard a luxury yacht with wife Hailey Bieber and their young son, Jack Blues Bieber, went viral across social media.

Reportedly filmed during the family's Mediterranean holiday, the footage shows the Grammy-winning singer seated at an outdoor table with Hailey and their son while holding what appears to be a cigar. Although the clip is brief, it quickly fuelled debate online, with many users arguing that smoking so close to a child was irresponsible, even in an open-air setting.

Much of the criticism focused on concerns over second-hand smoke. Health experts have long warned that children remain vulnerable to tobacco smoke outdoors when they are in close proximity to smokers, prompting many commenters to question Bieber's judgement.

" É por isso que ele ta casado com com a idiota da H,ela é submissa a ele. Todo homem narcisista tóxico gosta de mulher assim por que é mais fácil de controlar e manipular" https://t.co/RzAi7wMTpu — True ♧🐍 🚩 (@True_hs7) August 1, 2026

'Idk why some of you is justifying saying it's okay to smoke around kids because it happened to you like we know how dangerous second hand smoking is,' one social media user wrote.

Others directed their anger towards Hailey, accusing her of failing to intervene.

'That's why he's married to that idiot. She's submissive to him. Every toxic narcissistic man likes women like that because it's easier to control and manipulate them,' an X user wrote in a repost.

Another Reddit commenter added: 'Hailey thinks he's such a prize when he's such a loser.'

Online Reaction Splits as Some Defend Hailey

Not everyone believed Hailey deserved the blame. Several users argued that responsibility rested solely with Justin, saying the singer has repeatedly escaped criticism despite attracting controversy over the years.

'Justin Bieber is the only celebrity who time and time again gets away with all the awful stuff he does. But what about his childhood? What about his poor upbringing,' one fan wrote.

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Another added: 'He's white trash. Always has been.'

Others criticised both parents equally.

'Justin AND Hailey (she's complicit too by sitting there smiling like nothing's wrong) are the epitome of White trailer trash... Someone save that child. I mean Jack not Justin,' one commenter wrote.

The backlash comes after Bieber faced similar criticism in recent years over videos and photos showing him smoking. In 2025, he drew condemnation after sharing images of himself using a bong on social media and after being filmed smoking during Coachella, where fans questioned whether he was setting the right example as a new father.

Latest Controversy Adds To Ongoing Scrutiny

The yacht video is the latest incident to place Justin and Hailey Bieber under an intense online spotlight. Over the past year, the couple have repeatedly found themselves at the centre of social media speculation, ranging from rumours about Justin's health and well-being to claims of marital difficulties.

Both have largely dismissed the rumours, while sources close to the pair have maintained that they remain focused on raising their son and protecting their family life from public scrutiny.

More recently, Bieber has also made headlines for tense encounters with paparazzi and emotional social media posts that prompted renewed concern among fans about his mental well-being. Despite those incidents, neither Justin nor Hailey has publicly addressed the latest criticism surrounding the yacht footage.