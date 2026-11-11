Donald Trump Jr. has accused British authorities of targeting Russell Brand because of his religious conversion and conservative politics, questioning the comedian's 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence in a video that prompted online commentary about his appearance.

The US president's eldest son made the remarks in a video posted to Rumble on 10 November, a day after Brand was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court. Trump Jr. framed the case as politically motivated, but Brand's conviction followed a jury trial involving evidence relating to four women.

The reaction centred on Trump Jr.'s claims and unverified comments about his appearance. Those comments are not evidence of drug use.

Trump Jr. Claims Brand Was Punished for His Politics

In the video, Trump Jr. argued that Brand had become a target after finding religion and speaking about conservative ideas. He questioned why the comedian faced a lengthy prison term when, in his view, the allegations had not prompted action for many years.

Trump Jr. also challenged the prosecution's evidence, claiming there was no forensic evidence, DNA or contemporaneous police report. He compared Brand's sentence with penalties imposed in grooming-gang cases, making a politically charged argument about consistency in the justice system.

His comments did not establish that the prosecution was politically motivated. The case was decided by a jury, and the sentence was imposed by a judge after conviction.

Online Critics Turn Attention to Trump Jr's Appearance

The video prompted criticism on X, where users questioned Trump Jr.'s presentation and suggested he appeared to be under the influence. Ed Krassenstein described him as 'coked-up looking', while another user, Reggie B., suggested he appeared to be 'very high'.

The supplied figures show approximately 150,600 views for Krassenstein's post and 1.4 million for Reggie B.'s. These are social media users' opinions, not verified findings. Neither post provided evidence that Trump Jr had taken cocaine or any other drug.

This is disgusting.



A coked-up looking Donald Trump Jr. suggested Russell Brand was convicted because he became a conservative. Brand was sentenced Monday in London to 10 and a half years in prison for rape and sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/KRc12IVGb3 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 10, 2026

Court Verdict Sets Out the Convictions and Acquittals

Brand, 51, was sentenced on 9 November to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009. He denied the charges and pleaded not guilty. The jury acquitted him of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the convictions followed a trial in which prosecutors presented evidence from the complainants. The four-week trial examined accounts from the women alongside supporting records and other material gathered by detectives. The Metropolitan Police said investigators gathered evidence from more than 100 witnesses, took over 400 witness statements and reviewed more than 1,400 documents.

Police are also assessing further information and potential allegations received during and after the trial. Those reports remain separate from the offences for which Brand was convicted and should not be treated as proven. The force has not said that these additional reports have resulted in charges, and their assessment should not be confused with the completed trial.

The verdict provides the established legal context for the debate. Trump Jr.'s criticism is a political interpretation, while the jury's findings and the judge's sentence remain the outcome of the criminal proceedings.