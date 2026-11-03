Nearly three decades after setting out on a journey that would take him across frozen seas, remote jungles and multiple continents, British adventurer Karl Bushby has finally returned home. The former Parachute Regiment soldier arrived back in Hull after completing what he calls the Goliath Expedition, a challenge that saw him travel around the world almost entirely on foot.

Bushby's return marks the end of a trek that began in South America in 1998 and stretched far beyond his original expectations. Along the way, he navigated dangerous terrain, visa disputes, financial setbacks and global events that repeatedly delayed his progress, ultimately turning a planned 12-year expedition into a 28-year odyssey.

A Long-Awaited Return to Hull

Bushby, 57, reached his mother's house in Hull on Monday, 2 November 2026, according to the Associated Press. Crowds packed the city centre to cheer on the former paratrooper. Local children and an honour guard accompanied him on the last stretch. Bushby pushed along a cart he had owned for about 25 years.

Outside the family home, a banner read 'Welcome Home Son'. His mother burst into tears as she hugged him. Bushby teased the waiting crowd, saying 'Sorry to keep you waiting.'

The homecoming doubled as a family reunion. He was reunited with his 36-year-old son Adam, and met his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time.

Despite reaching his destination, Bushby acknowledged that readjusting may take time. He said he felt unfamiliar at home and a little guilty, because other places had started to feel like home during the expedition.

BREAKING: Karl Bushby has arrived home in Hull after his 28-year journey walking around the world, covering 30,000 miles from the starting point in Chile. He tells crowds: "There has never been quite a welcome home like this, I'm sure."https://t.co/yVtSMLUA99📺 Sky 501 https://t.co/ydf2xNqWcS — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 2, 2026

The Ambitious Goal Behind the Goliath Expedition

The Goliath Expedition began on 1 November 1998 in Punta Arenas, at the southern tip of Chile. Bushby was 29 and travelled with little more than a tent, limited funds and a basic camera.

He started out with about £372 ($500) and no financial backing. Family help, donations and sponsors later helped sustain the expedition, and he secured a book deal by 2003.

His objective was to connect the world's continents on foot, without using cars, boats or planes. He also committed to not returning home along the way, even in the event of a family bereavement.

The idea came from his father, Keith. A birthday card in the mid-1990s mentioned soldiers who dreamed of walking from London to New York across the Bering land bridge.

Bushby, a veteran of the Parachute Regiment, planned for roughly 12 years. The real trek lasted more than twice as long. It covered about 31,000 miles (50,000 km) through 30 countries, or around 75 million steps by CBS News' estimate.

Frozen Seas, Detentions and Years of Delay

The expedition presented repeated challenges from the outset. The Darién Gap, the wild jungle linking Colombia and Panama, forced him past armed groups, and Panamanian authorities detained him for 18 days in 2001.

A crossing of the frozen Bering Strait in 2006 proved even more difficult. Bushby encountered a polar bear, narrowly avoided drowning and watched supplies sink with his sleds, before Russian officials detained him. Russian authorities reportedly held him for 57 days and placed him on trial before allowing him to continue.

Russian visa rules then kept him stuck for almost a decade. After being turned down, he marched from Los Angeles to the Russian Embassy in Washington DC to protest.

His Russian visa allowed him to stay in the country for only 90 days in any 180-day period, so he had to leave the country regularly. In 2013, Russia banned him for five years, though that ban was lifted in 2014.

28 years ago, Karl Bushby left the UK in an attempt to become the first person to circumnavigate the world on foot.Yesterday, he arrived in Dover for the final leg of his journey to his mother’s home in Hull. https://t.co/JtMX07zAI3 — george (@StokeyyG2) October 6, 2026

Further complications emerged in 2019 when he could not get an Iranian visa at the Turkmenistan border. The COVID-19 pandemic soon closed off that route entirely.

Cash ran short after sponsors left following the 2008 financial crash. Covid-19, illness and the war in Ukraine slowed him further. Some legs of the trip stalled for months or even years.

Post-Brexit rules limit Britons to 90 days within any 180-day period inside Europe's Schengen area. Bushby repeatedly travelled to Mexico to wait out restrictions before resuming his walk.

With travel through Russia and Iran considered too risky for Britons, he swam across the Caspian Sea over 31 days. Eurotunnel reportedly declined to allow him to complete that section on foot, so he swam the English Channel this autumn.

What Comes Next After 28 Years on the Road?

Considering the scale of the journey, Bushby experienced relatively few serious health setbacks. He stitched a gashed wrist himself and was treated for a stomach infection in Peru.

Bushby credited the generosity of strangers for carrying him throughout the expedition. Filmmaker Werner Herzog is reportedly making a documentary about the trek, and Bushby already has six speaking events lined up following his return.