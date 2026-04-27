Karoline Leavitt slammed Jimmy Kimmel for making fun of Melania Trump and calling her an 'expectant widow' before the White House Correspondents' Dinner last Saturday. The remarks were made by Kimmel during a parody of the event on Thursday.

Kimmel, a known critic of the Trumps, is now being criticised for his remarks, especially after what happened this past weekend. Trump is also urging ABC to fire Kimmel over his joke.

Karoline Leavitt Slams Jimmy Kimmel

White House Press Secretary Leavitt mentioned Kimmel at a White House press briefing. In her remarks, Leavitt questioned who in their right mind would look glowing while worrying about the potential murder of her husband. Saturday's attempted shooting wasn't the first time that Donald Trump's life was put at risk. There have also been failed assassination attempts in the past.

'This kind of rhetoric about the president, the first lady, and his supporters is completely deranged and is unbelievable that the American people are consuming it night after night after night,' Leavitt said.

"Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her husband?" -- Leavitt is now going after Jimmy Kimmel pic.twitter.com/OlUWsDs6PG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2026

Donald Trump and Melania Trump Fire Back at Jimmy Kimmel

Before Leavitt publicly criticised Kimmel, the First Lady already took her thoughts to social media and said that the host's recent statements are intended to divide America. Trump posted on Truth Social, urging ABC to fire Kimmel altogether.

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'Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren't, and never would be. He then stated, 'Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,' he wrote.

Trump and Leavitt Call for Kimmel's Dismissal

Trump ended his lengthy post by calling out ABC and Disney to fire him. As of writing, Kimmel has not issued an apology following the incident. Last year, he was suspended from hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after he made comments about responses to Charlie Kirk's assassination. Now, supporters of Trump and those offended by what he said are calling for his cancellation.

Kimmel’s job is literally “professional mocker.” Engaging him is like stepping into a pie fight and complaining about the filling. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) April 27, 2026

However, supporters of Kimmel remained on his side during the entire ordeal. On X, they said that Kimmel is a comedian and a professional mocker so no one is spared from his jokes. Others also said that Kimmel's joke wouldn't have been a big deal if the shooting didn't take place on Saturday night.

The joke is WAY over their heads. Well... It's not, it is funny. It's over the base's head, that's for sure. Spend 20 minutes on Twitter and you'll understand. — Marius (@Marius233387891) April 27, 2026

Some X users also slammed Leavitt for making a big fuss about Kimmel's comments. Others accused the White House Press Secretary of lying and urged her to keep quiet. For now, it remains unclear what Kimmel's future at ABC and Disney would be because both companies had not released a statement on the matter.

No one would have cared about Jimmy’s monologue if the shooting didn’t happen but now they all care pic.twitter.com/sobgRqw2jf — Pirate (@piratechats) April 27, 2026

Kimmel's suspension last year only lasted for six days. The network later stated that they wanted to take the temperature down during a tense moment. Earlier this year, Jimmy Kimmel Live! cut its musical bookings to twice per week, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kimmel has not issued a public apology. ABC and Disney had not released a statement on calls for Kimmel's dismissal as of publication.