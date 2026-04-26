Karoline Leavitt's off‑hand prediction that 'shots will be fired' at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday night was followed minutes later by real gunfire outside the Washington Hilton, forcing President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and senior aides to be rushed to safety.

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The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner is one of the most high‑profile fixtures on the US political calendar, bringing together presidents, journalists and celebrities for an evening that is usually more about punchlines than panic. This year's event, already freighted with political tension around Trump's return to office, was supposed to showcase his first appearance at the dinner in years. Instead, it was abruptly overshadowed by a shooting incident just outside the venue that left one Secret Service officer wounded and raised difficult questions about security planning.

Karoline Leavitt's 'Shots Will Be Fired' Remark At WHCD

Leavitt, Trump's press secretary and one of the most visible faces of his administration, had been speaking live to Fox News on the red carpet when she made the remark that now sounds uncomfortably prophetic.

🚨 JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat and there will be “shots fired”



LET’S FREAKING GO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMkccJ7qvw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 25, 2026

'He is ready to rumble. His speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It'll be funny, it'll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in. It's gonna be really great,' she said, using the kind of political shorthand that usually refers to verbal jabs, not live ammunition.

Minutes later, at least six shots were reported outside the Washington Hilton, according to early accounts from the scene. Guests inside the ballroom were moved quickly under the protection of Secret Service and local law enforcement, while Trump, Melania Trump and senior White House staff were evacuated and taken back to the White House complex.

Leavitt, who is heavily pregnant and due to give birth to her second child next week, was among those escorted to safety. Her pregnancy had been widely noted in Washington political circles after Politico's White House bureau chief Dasha Burns reported on Friday that she was scheduled to have a baby girl and had expected to give her final briefing before maternity leave the day before the dinner.

Burns wrote that Leavitt would return to the podium after maternity leave, though 'it's unclear exactly how many weeks she'll take.' That plan was upended as the press secretary instead accompanied the president back to the White House on Saturday night for an emergency statement once the suspected gunman had been detained.

President Trump Praises Secret Service After WHCD Shooting

From the White House Briefing Room, Trump confirmed that 'the gunman was taken down by brave members of the Secret Service,' a line clearly intended to project control after a chaotic evening. He said one officer had been shot but survived because he was wearing body armour.

TRUMP: “I’ve just released, for purposes of transparency, clarity… a tape showing the violence of this thug that attacked our Constitution and also showing how quickly Secret Service and law enforcement acted on our country’s behalf… really did a great job.” pic.twitter.com/58TeROgs6D — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) April 26, 2026

'I put out the tape showing this violence that this thug attacked our Constitution,' Trump told reporters. 'They really did a great job. One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. The vest did the job.'

Trump said he had spoken to the wounded officer personally. 'He's in great shape. He's in very high spirits. We told him we love him and respect him, and he's very proud of what he does.'

Details of the suspect, potential motive and precise sequence of events around the Washington Hilton have not yet been fully released. At this stage, much of what happened outside the building remains pieced together from early statements and social media posts, and nothing is confirmed yet until law‑enforcement agencies provide a fuller timeline.

WH Press Sec.: President Trump will deliver a statement in the White House briefing room. pic.twitter.com/yxhfAs62t6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

Leavitt herself confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that 'President Trump will deliver a statement in the White House Briefing Room', signalling that the administration wanted to bring the story under its own roof as quickly as possible. That decision, and the heavy emphasis on the Secret Service response, suggests officials are keenly aware that footage from the Hilton and the sound of gunfire will circulate far beyond Washington insiders.

Security Concerns Linger Over WHCD Venue

Trump was notably blunt about security at the Washington Hilton, a hotel that has hosted multiple presidents and countless political events over decades.

'We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, I will say, it's not a particularly secure building,' he said. 'I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all the attributes of what we're planning at the White House.'

That aside hints at a broader security rethink, and perhaps at Trump's wider political message about fortifying the presidency and its surroundings. It also underlines how vulnerable even the most stage‑managed events can be. The White House Correspondents' Dinner is thick with metal detectors and security perimeters, yet a gunman still appears to have opened fire within earshot of the ballroom.

The evening now sits in a strange place in Washington lore. What was supposed to be Trump's return to the dinner circuit, complete with scripted jokes and carefully briefed talking points from Karoline Leavitt, will instead be remembered for an echoing line on a red carpet and the sudden, very real shots outside.