Shots fired near the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday night left attendees scrambling for cover and sent Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, from the backstage area in tears, according to footage circulated online and eyewitness reports.

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The White House Correspondents' Dinner is usually a carefully choreographed mix of politics, press and showbusiness, a rare evening when sharp-elbowed Washington tries to laugh at itself. This year's gala, held with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the top table, instead tipped into panic as security agents rushed on stage and ordered those at the front — including a visibly pregnant Karoline Leavitt — to leave immediately while the rest of the ballroom was ordered to stay put.

Trauma Rekindled At White House Correspondents' Dinner

The news came after video from backstage showed Erika Kirk, now chief executive of her late husband's organisation Turning Point USA, being led away by security, clearly crying and shaken. Those images quickly took on a different weight once people began to remember why her response might have been particularly acute.

Erika Kirk walks off crying saying, “I just want to go home”….she is completely traumatized…



These unhinged leftist lunatics have gone too far with all their hate and violence, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH….



These Liberal Mainstream Media sites and Democrat Politicians need to STOP now… pic.twitter.com/xYfs0t3Xse — American USMC Veteran ❤️🇺🇸 (@MarineF18ret) April 26, 2026

Kirk's husband, Charlie Kirk, died on 10 September 2025 after being shot while giving a speech at Utah Valley University. He was 31. The killing of the high-profile conservative commentator and activist, who left behind Erika and their two young children, sent a shock through US right-wing politics and turned his widow overnight into both a public figure in her own right and a symbol of its cost.

Since then, Erika Kirk has spoken in interviews about the long shadow of the attack and the difficulty of navigating public life after losing a partner to gun violence. The Mirror US has previously reported on her attempts to balance grief, parenting and the responsibilities of running Turning Point USA following his death. Watching her being hurried out of another venue amid the sound of gunfire inevitably recalled that earlier tragedy for many of those who knew the story.

Back in the ballroom, witnesses described a phase of stunned silence followed by the scrape of chairs and the thud of people dropping to the floor, sheltering under tables at the direction of security. No one was allowed to leave as the Secret Service and local law enforcement tried to establish exactly what had happened and whether there was any continuing threat.

Trump Praises Security As White House Correspondents' Dinner Chaos Unfolds

On stage, Melania Trump appeared rattled as she sat next to the president and Leavitt while agents closed in around them. The first lady's strained expression on camera contrasted with Donald Trump's later attempt to project business-as-usual defiance when he appeared at a White House press briefing after being removed from the room.

'I fought like hell to stay, but it was protocol,' Trump told reporters, casting himself as reluctant to abandon the event. Officials around him, though, were working on a different timetable. About an hour after the gunshots were heard, the Secret Service tried to draw a line under wild speculation with a short, carefully worded statement.

'The president and the first lady are safe along all protectees. One individual is in custody. The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation,' said Anthony Guglielmi, the agency's Chief of Communications.

Trump, rarely inclined to leave a vacuum in the public conversation, moved even faster than his own security service. Shortly after being escorted from the room by Secret Service agents, he posted a lengthy message on his social media platform, Truth Social, praising the response and hinting that he wanted the evening to go on.

President Donald Trump: "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement." pic.twitter.com/nseKkMImWR — The Union Herald (@TheUnionHerald) April 26, 2026

'Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement,' he wrote.

In a second line that read as half reassurance, half rallying cry to supporters, he added that whatever officials decided, 'the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

For attendees still crouched under linen-draped tables, many of them journalists used to reporting on other people's crises, the idea of 'doing it again' may have landed differently. For Erika Kirk, who has already lived through one political shooting that ended in the death of her husband, the sound of gunfire at yet another public event will almost certainly not be quickly forgotten.