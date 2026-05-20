JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has filed a defamation suit against former banker Chirayu Rana, escalating a messy legal battle in New York over allegations he made that she turned him into her 'sex slave.' The countersuit, filed on Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, says the claims are false, malicious and intended to extort money, according to the court filing and reports on the case.

JPMorgan exec Lorna Hajdini sues ex-banker Chirayu Rana for defamation over 'sex slave' allegations https://t.co/iWqGfwgqFp pic.twitter.com/xu41lM7MEo — New York Post (@nypost) May 20, 2026

The news came after Rana first went public with explosive allegations last month, accusing Hajdini of sexual assault, harassment and racial abuse. JPMorgan later said it did not believe the claims had merit, and Reuters noted that the case has raised unusual legal questions because the accuser is male and the defendant is female.

JPMorgan Chase, Lorna Hajdini And The New Countersuit

In the filing, Hajdini's lawyers said she 'categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct' and described the accusations as 'entirely false, malicious, and fabricated.' They alleged that Rana's campaign was designed to damage her career and pressure both her and the bank into paying millions of dollars.

The suit also says Rana previously made 'eerily similar' sexual misconduct claims against a supervisor at another workplace, though that allegation has not been independently verified. His legal team, for its part, has stood by the original claims, which have already ricocheted far beyond the courtroom and into the tabloid bloodstream.

Hajdini's side says Rana's lawsuit was 'the culmination of months-long campaign' to smear her in the workplace, in the press and now in court. Her lawyers also say she is seeking to 'vindicate her name' and hold Rana accountable for what they describe as unlawful conduct.

New Twist In JPMorgan Case: Lorna Hajdini Files Countersuit Against Ex-Bankerhttps://t.co/6RpdQl89EQ pic.twitter.com/64hM6MyZPe — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) May 20, 2026

JPMorgan has publicly backed Hajdini. A bank spokesman said, 'We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don't believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit.' That statement sits at the centre of the bank's position, which is that an internal review found no support for Rana's allegations.

Read more JPMorgan Scandal Gets Pricey: Chirayu Rana Allegedly Demanded $11.7M to Settle Case Against Lorna Hajdini JPMorgan Scandal Gets Pricey: Chirayu Rana Allegedly Demanded $11.7M to Settle Case Against Lorna Hajdini

JPMorgan Chase, Lorna Hajdini And The Allegations Behind It

Rana's original lawsuit accused Hajdini of drugging him, subjecting him to non-consensual sex acts and hurling racist slurs. He also alleged she threatened to cut his bonus unless he agreed to sleep with her, and submitted evidence from an anonymous witness who said Hajdini pushed for a threesome and repeatedly pressured him into sexual behaviour.

Rana has said the alleged abuse left him diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in October 2025, and that he has suffered nightmares, flashbacks, fainting episodes and anger dysregulation. Those claims are serious, but at this stage they remain allegations in a case that has not been tested in open court.

JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has filed a defamation lawsuit against former banker Chirayu Rana over shocking allegations involving claims he described her as a “sex slave.”



The lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, accuses Rana of fabricating serious… pic.twitter.com/Nc0SeN99ug — APT News (@APT__News) May 20, 2026

There is also a financial backdrop that has sharpened the dispute. Reports say Rana once sought a settlement worth more than $20 million, while JPMorgan later offered $1 million before the lawsuit was filed. Rana declined that offer, according to reports cited by the New York Post and other outlets.

The entire row has become one of the more awkward Wall Street spectacles of recent months, not least because it mixes reputational damage, sexual misconduct claims and a very public fight over who is telling the truth. For now, nothing is confirmed beyond the filings, the denials and the bank's internal review.