Blazers layoffs hit about 70 Portland Trail Blazers employees in Oregon on Tuesday, with one remaining staffer claiming the team simply 'looked at a spreadsheet of salaries and cut the highest ones' as owner Tom Dundon pushes ahead with aggressive cost-cutting.

The NBA franchise has been under scrutiny since Dundon, who formally took over this year, began reshaping the club's off-court operation with a series of belt-tightening moves. Those early steps prompted unease among staff and fans, but nothing on the reported scale of this week's cull, which appears to mark the most severe trimming yet of the Blazers' business side.

The latest Blazers layoffs were first detailed by Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, who said an estimated 70 people were let go across the organisation. That number has not been publicly confirmed by the team. Highkin then relayed a stark account from someone who survived the cuts, describing how the process felt from the inside.

Was told around 70 people were let go today in the Blazers' layoffs on the business side. Know some of the names but out of respect to them I'll let them announce it when and how they will. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 19, 2026

'Talked to one person who survived the cuts today who said it feels like they just looked at a spreadsheet of salaries and cut the highest ones without any regard for what anyone does and how important they are,' Highkin posted on X.

It is one person's perception rather than proof of how the decisions were made, but it captures the sense of shock in the building better than any corporate statement.

Talked to one person who survived the cuts today who said it feels like they just looked at a spreadsheet of salaries and cut the highest ones without any regard for what anyone does and how important they are. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 19, 2026

Blazers Layoffs Framed As 'Positioning For The Future'

Publicly, the franchise has tried to strike a more measured tone. Team president Dewayne Hankins, speaking to Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, said the Blazers layoffs were about 'positioning the organisation for the future' and called it a 'difficult decision.' The club has not released a detailed breakdown of which departments were affected or how roles were evaluated.

That gap between the official line and the staffer's blunt take is where the unease lives. On the one hand, senior management insists this is a strategic restructuring, the kind of unglamorous pruning that every business undertakes sooner or later.

On the other hand, there is the very human impression from inside that years of experience and institutional knowledge can be erased with a sort-and-delete on a salary column.

There is no public indication of severance terms or support for those who lost their jobs, and the club has not said whether any of the roughly 70 positions might be replaced in different forms.

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What is clearer is Dundon's direction of travel. The businessman, pictured courtside at the Moda Centre on 2 April before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, has already drawn criticism for what some see as an austerity-first approach.

This latest move will only deepen the impression that he is less interested in winning popularity contests than in aggressively reshaping the payroll.

Cost-Cutting, Culture And The Dundon Question

The Blazers' layoffs sit within a broader argument about what kind of owner Dundon intends to be. Critics point to a pattern: firm statements about controlling costs, visible cuts on the business side and very little public sign that he is worried about the optics.

Supporters might counter that the NBA world is full of franchises with bloated front offices and that a leaner operation can, in theory, free up resources for the basketball product.

Right now, though, the most tangible impact is on people who no longer work for the Portland Trail Blazers. Long-serving employees, back-office staff who never appear on TV, the faces regular arena-goers know on sight but not by name, they are the ones who feel the blunt end of an owner's spreadsheet. They do not get to talk about 'positioning for the future.' They have to figure out the present.

The Blazers have not laid out a detailed vision that connects these job cuts to on-court ambitions or fan experience. If there is a grand plan, it has not been spelt out. That silence allows the harsher reading to take hold: that cost-cutting itself is the plan, and that those still inside the building are left wondering when the next round will arrive.

Dundon, for his part, has given little indication he intends to change course. He has reportedly addressed criticism of his frugal stance and signalled he will not be swayed from it. There is a certain honesty in that, if not much comfort for employees. The message is that the old way of doing things is over, and that sentiment will not outweigh line items.

Critics argue that by prioritising a leaner payroll over continuity, the new ownership risks eroding the culture that keeps a franchise connected to its local community. With no clear public plan linking these cuts to on-court success or enhanced fan experience, the silence from the top has allowed a harsher narrative to take root. As those remaining in the building wait to see if further rounds of cuts are coming, the Trail Blazers face the difficult task of proving that this 'positioning' is about more than just trimming the bottom line.