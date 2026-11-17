A 13-year-old girl has been reunited with her missing cat after rescuers discovered the animal hiding beneath a kitchen sink four days after a deadly building collapse in Brooklyn, New York.

Isaac, a five-year-old grey-and-white cat belonging to Zariah Coleman, was found alive on Sunday, 15 November, after volunteers and city officials returned to search the damaged property in the Flatbush neighbourhood.

The rescue came after Zariah made an emotional public appeal on Friday, urging authorities not to abandon the search for her pet. The teenager believed Isaac was still inside the apartment but was frightened and hiding somewhere among the damaged rooms.

Her hopes were finally realised when Will Zweigart, executive director of the animal welfare organisation Flatbush Cats, heard a faint meow coming from beneath the kitchen sink.

After locating the frightened animal inside a cabinet, rescuers carefully removed him from the property. Footage of the reunion showed Zariah becoming emotional as she welcomed Isaac in his transport carrier.

'I had it in my heart they would find Isaac. I knew they would,' she told The New York Times.

Isaac Receives Veterinary Care After Surviving Without Food or Water

The rescue involved cooperation between Flatbush Cats, the New York City Department of Buildings and the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare.

Zweigart described the delicate process of retrieving the animal, explaining that Isaac initially needed time before allowing himself to be handled.

'Isaac and I negotiated for about 20 mins. I said, "I know you don't want to go, buddy, but I'm going to need to take you with me." So, I sort of gently enclosed him in a towel, and we worked our way into the carrier,' he said.

Isaac had spent four days inside the damaged apartment without food or water. He was subsequently taken to Flatbush Cats' veterinary clinic for examination and observation.

In an update on Monday, 16 November, veterinarians said the five-year-old cat appeared to be in good condition despite his ordeal. Rescuers hoped he could be released within the following day or so.

Allie Taylor, director of the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, said reuniting the family was particularly important because Isaac serves as an emotional support animal.

'Zariah and her family are going through one of the most traumatic experiences of their entire lives, and it's so incredibly important to have your whole family together when you're going through this,' she said.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani also celebrated the rescue on X, writing: 'Isaac is now receiving the veterinary care he needs. We're grateful to everyone who helped bring them back together.'

Eight Killed in Devastating Flatbush Building Collapse

Isaac's rescue came amid the aftermath of a deadly building collapse in Flatbush on Wednesday, 11 November, which killed eight people and injured 18 others.

The three-storey building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue collapsed into a neighbouring construction excavation shortly after 4pm. The victims included two children and two construction workers. Nearby properties were evacuated, including the apartment building where Zariah and her family lived.

The New York City Department of Buildings launched an investigation into the disaster, examining the structure and construction work at the neighbouring site. Authorities were also reviewing previous building violations and activity at the property.

The cause of the collapse remained undetermined, with a stop-work order issued as investigations continued.