Taylor Swift has reportedly welcomed Karlie Kloss back into her inner circle after years of estrangement, despite rarely giving former friends another chance.

The singer and supermodel, who once considered each other best friends, were seen together at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, 8 November, where they watched Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The appearance followed a reported reunion at Swift and Kelce's July wedding. It also revived questions about why a friendship once celebrated on magazine covers, in music videos and through social media posts had apparently unravelled.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Made an Exception for Karlie Kloss

'When Tay cuts people out of her life it's almost always for good,' an unnamed insider told the Daily Mail. 'She's not usually a second chances sort of person.'

The source portrayed Kloss's return as unusual, saying the pair had once been exceptionally close before their relationship 'came crashing down'.

The insider claimed Kloss attended Swift's wedding with her husband, Joshua Kushner, and became emotional during the ceremony.

'Karlie was crying for Tay at her wedding. That's how happy she was for her,' the source said. At Sunday's game, Kloss was reportedly seated near Swift and her mother, Andrea.

A second source attributed the reconciliation partly to the end of Kloss's professional association with music executive Scooter Braun.

Kloss had been managed by Braun, whose 2019 acquisition of Big Machine Records brought Swift's master recordings from her first six albums under new ownership. Swift publicly opposed the deal and subsequently began re-recording her music.

'Once she wasn't managed by him there was a place for a friendship to start again,' the source claimed.

Braun announced in June 2024 that he was ending his 23-year career as a music manager. However, neither Swift nor Kloss has publicly confirmed that Braun's departure played a role in their reported reconciliation.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss's Friendship, Fallout and Reunion

Their friendship began with a public compliment. Swift said in a 2012 Vogue interview that she wanted to bake cookies with Kloss.

They appeared together at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show the following year, took a road trip in 2014 and shared a Vogue cover in 2015. Kloss also appeared in Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video.

The first public signs of tension emerged in 2016, after Kloss described Kim Kardashian as someone who had been 'a lovely person' to her.

Kardashian had recently released footage of a phone conversation involving Swift and Kanye West, sparking a public controversy. Kloss subsequently rejected suggestions that her remarks signalled disloyalty, insisting online that she and Swift supported one another.

By 2017, speculation about a rift had intensified. Braun's ties to Kloss later added to that scrutiny.

Braun attended Kloss' second wedding celebration in June 2019, while Swift did not. Reports also linked the apparent estrangement to Kloss's association with people involved in Swift's public disputes, although the Daily Mail's sources disputed Kardashian's role, instead emphasising Braun's influence.

Kloss attended Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles in August 2023, although she was not initially seen in the VIP tent. One insider said the two had already hugged after an unexpected meeting in New York roughly four years earlier. The source now describes them as 'as close as ever'.