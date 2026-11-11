Megyn Kelly has challenged Dave Chappelle to repeat his Charlie Kirk joke to her face, offering to clear her schedule after recordings of his Madison Square Garden performances drew criticism. Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Kelly invited the comedian to meet her following his New York shows.

The challenge followed the circulation of recordings from Chappelle's performances at Madison Square Garden on 6 and 7 November 2026. The footage, reportedly captured during the Saturday show, included a joke in which he said he felt better after Kirk's murder. The performances were held under a phone-free policy.

Kelly Challenges Chappelle To Discuss the Joke

Kelly questioned whether Chappelle would repeat the material in front of someone who knew Kirk personally.

'Do you have the balls, Dave Chappelle?' she asked during her 10 November programme. 'You have an open invitation,' she added, promising, 'I will clear the schedule.'

“You can fu*k yourself Dave Chappelle, go fuck yourself.”



Megyn Kelly went scorched earth after Chappelle joked he feels better because Charlie Kirk got murdered.



She challenged him to come on her show and say it to her face… if he has the balls. pic.twitter.com/cLhIoilgJm — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 10, 2026

Kelly said she would be prepared with facts if Dave Chappelle accepted. She argued that his audience at Madison Square Garden lacked the opportunity to challenge his remarks.

Her invitation was a direct challenge rather than a confirmed interview. There was no indication in the programme that Chappelle had accepted the offer or agreed to discuss his comments with Kelly.

Kelly said she had been friends with Kirk and criticised Chappelle for joking about a man whose two children would grow up without their father. She also called the comedian a 'low-information voter'.

The comments came during a discussion with journalist Matt Taibbi, who offered a more hesitant reaction. Taibbi said his admiration for Chappelle made him inclined to give the comedian 'a mulligan', although he questioned the joke's purpose.

Kelly disagreed. She said she had previously admired Chappelle's willingness to tackle controversial subjects but now regarded his comments as cruel.

Why Dave Chappelle's Charlie Kirk Joke Provoked Backlash

The controversy began after footage of Chappelle's New York performances circulated on X. In the widely shared excerpt, he discussed the dangers of public speaking before referring to Kirk's killing.

'Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered,' he said, before adding, 'I feel better.' He subsequently presented the remark as a feeling he had not consciously chosen.

Another circulating clip appeared to show Chappelle suggesting Kirk was 'looking up at us right now, laughing so hard he can't breathe'. The remark attracted further criticism, although the excerpts do not establish the full context of either joke.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. His widow, Erika Kirk, subsequently criticised people who turn political assassination into entertainment.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, 8 November, Erika condemned commentators and comedians who treated political assassination as entertainment. She described using a person's death as a punchline as 'beyond disgusting'.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Her statement did not specifically name Chappelle. She emphasised that she and the couple's two children would live with the consequences of Kirk's death every day.

The circulating recordings capture only parts of Chappelle's routine, making it difficult to assess the wider context of his remarks.