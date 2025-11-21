Police in Seoul are investigating a third reported attempt to break into the home of BTS member Jungkook, marking a continued pattern of intrusion targeting the singer throughout 2025.

Korean police have opened a preliminary probe into a Japanese woman in her 50s who allegedly attempted to enter Jungkook's residence in the Yongsan district. The investigation began after officials received a report stating that the woman repeatedly pressed the keypad of the singer's door lock between 12 November and 14 November.

The Yongsan Police Station confirmed that the allegations centre on attempted housebreaking, and officers are now reviewing the evidence and tracing the woman's movements. The woman is believed to have tried several times to force the door lock by repeatedly entering combinations on the keypad.

Police have stated that they are also waiting to speak with the victim to clarify further details regarding the incident. It remains unknown whether the woman has stayed in South Korea or travelled back to Japan following the attempt.

A Pattern Of Intrusion Following Military Discharge

This recent case is the latest in a string of reported intrusion attempts at the singer's home since Jungkook completed his mandatory military service in June. One incident occurred only a few hours after his return, when a woman in her 30s attempted to enter the property by trying multiple pins on the same door lock.

A second attempt followed only days later, continuing a pattern that has now drawn increasing concern from authorities. Earlier in June, police apprehended a Chinese woman in her 30s who was accused of attempting to enter the residence under similar circumstances. Prosecutors later decided not to pursue charges against her, though police recorded the case as part of a growing security issue.

The third attempt, launched in November, has now prompted an internal probe and renewed attention from investigators.

Police Response And Ongoing Checks

The latest incident was reported on 19 November by South Korean outlet Chosun Ilbo, noting that the woman had been detained during the attempt before the police began formal checks. Officers stated that the repeated pressing of the door lock formed the basis of the attempted housebreaking allegation.

The investigation remains in its early stages, with authorities working to confirm the exact timeline and intent. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and other available evidence to assess whether the attempts were premeditated or part of a larger pattern of behaviour. Officials have not yet issued any details regarding possible charges, pending further interviews and verification. The focus remains on establishing the woman's location and determining whether she will face legal action under South Korean law.

Jungkook's Previous Warning Over Intrusions

The singer had previously addressed the issue after earlier attempts, issuing a warning to those approaching his home without permission. He stated at the time that he had watched the incidents unfold in real-time through CCTV installed at his residence, including footage showing the police arriving as an intruder attempted to flee through an underground parking area. He also noted that the earlier suspect had claimed to be a friend, prompting him to clarify publicly that such actions would be treated as criminal behaviour.

Jungkook emphasised that although supporters are considered close to him, unauthorised visits to his home would be reported and responded to by authorities. He added that all activity around the property is recorded as evidence and that those attempting unlawful entry would be removed by police.

Ongoing Situation With No Final Ruling Yet

As of now, the case involving the Japanese woman remains open, and police have not released information about her current whereabouts. Investigators are continuing their review of available evidence while awaiting the opportunity to speak directly with Jungkook regarding the latest attempt. No final decision on charges has been announced.