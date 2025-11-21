A fast-rising public petition in Japan has placed K-pop group Aespa at the centre of what some are calling heightened political tension, as thousands call for the group's removal from a major New Year's Eve broadcast due to the nationality of one of its members.

A petition was posted on 18 November 2025 on Change.org demanding that Aespa be barred from appearing on NHK's 'Kohaku Uta Gassen'. The annual broadcast is considered one of Japan's most prominent year-end programmes, drawing large national audiences. The petition specifically targets Ningning, who is Chinese, and has previously faced criticism in Japan.

Much of the anger stems from an incident in 2022 in which Ningning shared an image featuring a lamp that some viewers believed resembled an atomic bomb mushroom cloud. The post generated backlash at the time, and it has resurfaced in the current debate surrounding the group's participation. Petition organisers have stated that the programme holds significant cultural importance and should not include performers associated with what they view as insensitive imagery.

The petition gathered 50,000 signatures within a single day, signalling rapid mobilisation among supporters. By 20 November, the total surpassed 70,000 signatures. Comments posted alongside the petition argued that allowing Ningning to appear would cause distress to those affected by the history of the Hiroshima bombing.

Rising Political Tension Between Japan and China

The renewed focus on Aespa coincides with sharp diplomatic tension between Japan and China following recent remarks from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. On 7 November, she stated that a potential contingency involving Taiwan could place Japan in an existential crisis. She also noted that if China deployed warships or used force, Japan could view such actions as grounds to exercise self-defence under existing laws.

Beijing responded with strong criticism, stating that the comments represented interference in its internal affairs. These exchanges have intensified wider public debate in both countries, adding pressure to cultural exchanges and entertainment events. The reaction has extended beyond politics and into public sentiment surrounding performers with ties to either nation.

In addition to the Aespa petition, the diplomatic climate has already affected other entertainment plans. A fan meeting in China for the Japanese boy band JO1 was recently cancelled without explanation. The cancellation was widely noted by observers as an example of how rising political tension is beginning to influence the entertainment industry.

Why Aespa's Appearance Has Become a Flashpoint

The petition argues that allowing a performer accused of showing support for imagery reminiscent of an atomic bomb would harm Japan's international reputation. It also states that Aespa's appearance would be inappropriate for a programme presented as a unifying celebration for viewers across the country. Many comments submitted by supporters cite the emotional impact of the Hiroshima bombing as a reason for opposing the group's inclusion.

Ningning's nationality has become a focal point within the discussion, with some supporters linking the issue directly to current diplomatic pressure between Japan and China. The comments often reference concerns about historical memory, cultural sensitivity and the symbolism associated with the broadcast. While none of the statements come from Aespa or NHK, the petition has nonetheless shaped public conversation in the lead-up to the event.

The situation around Aespa remains ongoing, and NHK has not issued any public statement or decision.