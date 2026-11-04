Keisha Lance Bottoms has become the first Black woman elected governor of a US state after defeating Republican billionaire Rick Jackson in Georgia's midterm election on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

The 56-year-old Democrat and former Atlanta mayor will also become Georgia's first female governor when she takes office in January 2027, succeeding Republican Brian Kemp.

Her victory returns the governor's office to Democratic control after more than two decades. But who is Bottoms, and what brought her to this historic moment?

Who Is Keisha Lance Bottoms and How Old Is She?

Keisha Lance Bottoms is a 56-year-old lawyer and Democratic politician born in Atlanta, Georgia, on 18 January 1970.

Her father, Major Lance, was a soul singer whose recordings became popular during the 1960s. Bottoms has spoken about the difficulties her family experienced during her childhood.

She graduated from Florida A&M University and earned her law degree from Georgia State University. Before holding elected office, she worked as an attorney and served as a magistrate judge in Fulton County.

Bottoms is married to Derek Bottoms, and the couple has four children. Her experience raising a family has featured in her political messaging.

Keisha Lance Bottoms Before Becoming Governor

Bottoms won an Atlanta City Council seat in 2009, beginning her service in January 2010. She later became the city's mayor, serving from January 2018 until January 2022.

Her term included the COVID-19 pandemic and protests following George Floyd's murder in 2020. She disagreed with Governor Kemp over pandemic restrictions, attracting national attention.

She announced in 2021 that she would not seek another mayoral term. Afterwards, she joined President Joe Biden's administration as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Those roles gave her experience in local government and national Democratic politics before her gubernatorial campaign.

How Did Keisha Lance Bottoms Win Georgia's Governor Race?

Bottoms defeated Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive who received support from President Donald Trump and Governor Kemp.

Jackson contributed more than $200 million (approximately £149 million) of his personal fortune to his campaign, according to campaign finance reporting.

Despite that financial advantage, Bottoms secured victory after campaigning on healthcare affordability and household expenses.

Her proposals included expanding Medicaid and addressing rising living costs. She also supported a pause on new data centre construction amid concerns about electricity demand.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned alongside Bottoms, highlighting the national attention surrounding the election.

Why Is Keisha Lance Bottoms' Victory Historic?

Bottoms is the first Black woman elected governor anywhere in the United States. She will also become Georgia's first woman and first Black governor once sworn into office.

She is the first Democrat to win the state's governorship since Roy Barnes secured election in 1998. Republicans took control after Sonny Perdue defeated Barnes in 2002.

Her achievement follows fellow Democrat Stacey Abrams' unsuccessful gubernatorial campaigns in 2018 and 2022. Bottoms may nevertheless face resistance to parts of her agenda if Republicans retain control of the state legislature.

Her victory also places Georgia at the centre of a historic shift in political representation across the United States. Her election marks a historic breakthrough, although implementing her policies will require navigating Georgia's political divisions.