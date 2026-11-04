Democrat Annie Andrews, a 45-year-old paediatrician from South Carolina, has defeated President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate in one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 US midterm elections.

Andrews won the state's Senate race on Tuesday, 3 November, defeating Republican incumbent Darline Graham, who was appointed following the death of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, in July.

The victory makes Andrews the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from South Carolina since 1998, ending Republican control of a seat in a state Trump won by nearly 18 percentage points in 2024.

Who Is Annie Andrews and How Old Is She?

Annie Andrews is a 45-year-old American paediatrician, mother of three, and Democratic politician from Charleston, South Carolina.

Before entering politics, Andrews spent 15 years working at the Medical University of South Carolina, treating children and witnessing the financial difficulties families faced when seeking healthcare.

Her medical background shaped her political identity, particularly her advocacy for children's healthcare and gun violence prevention. She later established a nonprofit organisation and became involved in gun safety advocacy.

Andrews previously ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Republican Nancy Mace in 2022, making her Senate victory a significant political comeback. She emphasised her experience as a doctor and mother alongside her Democratic candidacy, with healthcare affordability a central campaign priority.

How Did Annie Andrews Defeat Trump's Senate Pick?

Andrews faced Darline Graham, who was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster on 13 July 2026, following her brother Lindsey Graham's death.

Trump supported Graham's appointment and endorsed her campaign for a full six-year term. However, her candidacy exposed Republican divisions after she defeated Congressman Ralph Norman in the party's nomination contest.

Norman declined to campaign for Graham, while her limited political experience became a significant campaign issue.

Trump visited South Carolina to consolidate Republican support, but Andrews ultimately defeated his endorsed candidate.

The contest also attracted substantial outside spending, with Republican groups investing $27 million (£20 million) and Democratic groups spending $24 million (£17.8 million). Her victory ended a 28-year Democratic drought in the state's Senate elections.

What Does Annie Andrews Believe In?

Andrews campaigned on healthcare affordability, rising household expenses, and government accountability.

She advocated improving healthcare access, reducing financial pressures on families, and addressing corruption in Washington. Her medical background also influenced her positions on gun violence prevention and public health.

During the campaign, Andrews questioned Graham's political experience and readiness to address national security matters. The candidates also debated economic issues, the war involving Iran, and artificial intelligence.

Andrews focused on everyday concerns, particularly healthcare costs, groceries, and petrol prices. She also supported affordable childcare, higher wages, and changes to tax policies benefiting wealthy Americans.

Why Is Annie Andrews' Senate Victory Significant?

South Carolina has consistently supported Republican presidential candidates, making Andrews' victory particularly notable.

She also becomes the state's first woman elected to the US Senate, although Darline Graham previously became its first female senator through appointment. Her win represents a Democratic gain in the Senate as the party seeks greater influence over legislation and oversight of the Trump administration.

The result highlights how healthcare affordability, economic concerns, and Republican divisions shaped an election in a state Democrats had struggled to win for decades.