Byron Donalds, 48 years old, has defeated Democratic nominee David Jolly in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial election. The victory ensures Donalds will become Florida's first Black governor when he is sworn in next year.

This outcome extends the Republican Party's three-decade hold on the state's highest executive office, as Florida voters last elected a Democratic governor in 1994.

Donalds, a U.S. House of Representatives member, entered the race with an early endorsement from Donald Trump and was widely considered the front-runner throughout the campaign cycle.

Financial Superiority and National Demographics

Financial disparities were a defining feature of the campaign. Donalds and his affiliated political committee raised more than $173 million (£128.4 million) combined and spent over $165 million (£122.5 million) by 29 October 2026, substantially outpacing Jolly, whose campaign and affiliated committee raised nearly $27 million (£20.045 million) over the same period.

Although Jolly narrowed the margin compared to 2022's 20-point blowout, the funding gap affected his statewide reach.

The final stretch also saw an unusual absence of debates after Jolly declined to face Donalds, famously remarking, 'You can't debate a liar'. Donalds seized on the move to accuse his rival of hiding, while linking Jolly to progressive state policies and labelling him too far left for Florida.

From Brooklyn to Florida's Highest Office

Donalds was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, before attending Florida State University, where he earned a degree in finance and marketing. He later worked in the finance, insurance, and banking industries in Southwest Florida before he entered politics.

He was elected to the Florida House in 2016 and served two terms. During his tenure in Washington, Donalds secured assignments on high-profile committees, including the House Financial Services Committee.

His political ascent was further marked by his brief but prominent 2023 bid for Speaker of the House, during which he challenged the party establishment. Donalds was also on the short list to be Trump's vice-presidential running mate during the 2024 campaign.

His victory adds to the three Black governors elected nationwide before the 2026 elections, all of whom were Democrats.

'I Will Be Your Governor Too'

In his victory remarks delivered at his campaign watch party in Hollywood, Florida, Donalds explicitly thanked Trump for his early backing and addressed him directly. 'Mr. President, I want you to hear from Florida that we are still red,' Donalds said during his address.

Stepping into the role of governor-elect, he also extended an olive branch to voters who did not support his candidacy, revealing that he had received a congratulatory phone call from Jolly earlier in the evening. Donalds sought to strike a unifying note for the state, telling supporters, 'Even if you didn't vote for me, you have my word that I will be your governor too.'

Throughout the campaign, Donalds concentrated his platform on localised economic pressures, zeroing in on key affordability issues by pledging to actively lower property taxes and rein in rising property insurance costs for residents.

He promised voters that his administration would maintain the core conservative policies established during the DeSantis administration, framing his upcoming term as a direct continuation of that legislative agenda.