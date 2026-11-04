Keisha Lance Bottoms has defeated Republican billionaire Rick Jackson in Georgia's gubernatorial race, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state and delivering Democrats a significant victory in the 2026 elections.

The former Atlanta mayor will succeed Republican Brian Kemp, who could not seek a third consecutive term. Her victory also makes her Georgia's first woman elected governor and returns the office to Democratic hands after more than two decades.

Jackson entered the contest with endorsements from both Donald Trump and Kemp. But the healthcare executive's financial resources and Republican backing did not secure the office, with the race called for Bottoms on Tuesday evening, 3 November.

Billionaire Opponent Concedes Defeat

Jackson congratulated Bottoms before addressing his supporters, acknowledging the outcome of a campaign that had offered voters sharply different approaches to Georgia's future.

'The voters spoke, and I respect their decision,' he said.

Bottoms, meanwhile, promised to represent residents beyond her own political coalition: 'I will be a governor for all of Georgia.'

Jackson built his business career in healthcare staffing. His company identifies him as the founder, chairman and chief executive of Jackson Healthcare, whose businesses include physician staffing, recruitment and related services. That business background underpinned his campaign's presentation of him as an outsider to elected politics.

The result ends a Republican succession that began when Sonny Perdue defeated Democratic Governor Roy Barnes in 2002. Bottoms overcame a campaign that scrutinised her leadership of Atlanta during a turbulent period for the city.

Who Is Keisha Lance Bottoms?

Bottoms, 56, built her career through law, local government and the White House. She served as a judge and Atlanta City Council member before becoming the city's 60th mayor in January 2018.

Her mayoral tenure encompassed the coronavirus pandemic and the racial-justice protests of 2020. After leaving City Hall, she became a senior adviser to President Joe Biden and led the White House Office of Public Engagement.

An Atlanta public-school graduate, Bottoms earned her undergraduate degree at Florida A&M University and her law degree at Georgia State University. She is the daughter of R&B singer Major Lance and Sylvia Robinson.

She and her husband, Derek, have four children. Her public biography also describes her advocacy for adoption and foster care, drawing on her family's experience.

Family History Gives the Milestone Personal Meaning

Bottoms has publicly traced her family's roots back five generations to a plantation near Crawfordville, Georgia. Her campaign biography connects that history to her decision to pursue public service and expand opportunities for working families.

Her election brings that family story into the governor's office. The national milestone concerns election to the governorship of a US state, alongside the political significance of Georgia changing parties after a long period of Republican leadership.

Healthcare and Housing Lead Her Agenda

Bottoms campaigned on expanding Medicaid and lowering household costs. Her published platform proposes replacing Georgia Pathways with broader health coverage and increasing housing supply by accelerating development.

She also proposed a prescription-drug affordability board and changes intended to lower insurance premiums. These remain campaign commitments, rather than policies already enacted.

Her next task is to turn those proposals into a governing programme. For Georgia voters, the election has changed both the party preparing to lead the state and the history of who can hold its highest office.