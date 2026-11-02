Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a 'quack conspiracy theorist' in an interview broadcast on Sunday, amid five measles-associated deaths and 268 hospitalisations recorded by state health officials.

The outbreak began in late April. By September, Shapiro and the US health and human services secretary were publicly clashing over the recognition of measles-associated deaths, while Pennsylvania sought federal assistance.

Lancaster County has reported three measles-associated deaths, including two infants. Two other deaths were recorded elsewhere in the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health's 30 October update records 1,426 confirmed cases across 44 counties in 2026, including 28 additional cases since 28 October.

Four infections involved vaccinated individuals, fewer than 1% of the total, the department stated. The department warns that measles can cause serious complications, including pneumonia and brain swelling.

Shapiro Blames Vaccine Misinformation for Measles Spread

Shapiro urged residents to turn to medical providers for vaccine information during his appearance on CBS' Face the Nation.

'Make no mistake; you can draw a straight line between the nonsense that RFK has been spewing for years and now his work as the leading public health official in this country, and people getting sick here in my state and across the country.'

He called for President Donald Trump to remove Kennedy, arguing that the secretary was undermining public health. Kennedy has long questioned childhood vaccines, including the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, commonly known as MMR.

Dispute Over Recognition of Measles Deaths

During the interview, CBS presenter Margaret Brennan stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognised three measles-associated deaths, compared with Pennsylvania's five.

Shapiro maintained that the state health department and independent coroners had confirmed the deaths. He accused Kennedy of suggesting that a member of his staff had fabricated the deaths.

The state health department requested emergency CDC support in September on condition that the agency recognise the measles-related deaths recorded by Pennsylvania.

When Brennan questioned whether he regretted his handling of federal assistance, Shapiro replied, 'No, and respectfully, that's not accurate.' He argued that CDC personnel had been embedded in Pennsylvania's health department before the outbreak and that the state had accepted an additional officer.

Measles Vaccinations Rise as Federal Assistance Continues

The health department's update describes cooperation with CDC professional staff.

A CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service officer arrived on 16 October to assist with advanced epidemiological modelling. The assignment runs through 6 November, a little over a week longer than initially scheduled, supporting approximately 300 state health personnel, including 60 disease investigators.

Vaccination figures indicate increased demand. Pennsylvania providers typically administer approximately 25,000 MMR doses a month, the department stated. More than 56,000 doses were administered in September, followed by more than 53,000 during the first four weeks of October.

State health centre staff have delivered more than 6,800 MMR vaccinations at 237 pop-up clinics since the outbreak began. Across those clinics and state health centres combined, department nurses have administered more than 10,600 doses in 2026.

Adults with only one dose, or who cannot find their records, should consult a healthcare provider or pharmacist, the department advises. People with two documented MMR doses do not need another, its guidance states.