Meghan Markle brushed shoulders with celebrities and other A-list names when she watched Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 4. One of them was singer Kelly Rowland, who only had nice things to say about her.

The former Destiny's Child member spoke about her "first time meeting" the Duchess of Sussex at the concert at a WaterWipes event in Brooklyn on Saturday, October 21. She told Hello! magazine: "It was just nice being there with other great women and being able to just simply talk."

She added: "I don't know what people expect to see or to know, but she just felt very cool and very down to earth. She is very warm."

Rowland enthused that Meghan Markle already had a regal bearing even before she married Prince Harry in May 2018. She said the former "Suits" star "was royal before she was in that family" and explained: "I think that we are royalty before anything. And we have to hold ourselves in that regard as humans, as people."

Aside from Rowland, they were also joined by actress Kerry Washington at the show. A photo of the trio has since been shared online, showing them all wearing something silver as per Beyoncé's request of the audience in celebration of her birthday.

Meghan Markle with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland at Beyonce concert😍✨✨ pic.twitter.com/mHY8qoqTn4 — Julia 🐈‍⬛ (@Julia44993) September 5, 2023

The singer said Beyoncé's concert was the first time she met the duchess. But she may have seemingly forgotten their first-ever encounter over a decade ago. The 42-year-old was among the celebrities in attendance at the 2014 New York Fashion Week which Meghan Markle, then an actress, also attended.

A photo taken from the event showed Rowland and Meghan Markle smiling as they stood alongside journalist, stylist, and producer Joe Zee. The picture, unearthed by the Daily Mail, was initially posted on the duchess' now-defunct lifestyle blog "The Tig" as well as on her old Instagram account.

She reportedly captioned the snap with "NYFW" and "grateful." She also tagged the singer, which meant the Destiny's Child alum could have received a notification about the post. It could also be likely that they just posed for a photo with Zee without knowing each other at that time.

Meghan Markle was also snapped attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert with mum Doria Ragland and Prince Harry on September 1. Onlookers said they had a great time and were captured on video dancing, swaying their hips, and singing along to the music. At one point, the couple even embraced each other as they danced.