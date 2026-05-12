Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. turned a Mother's Day fertility event at the White House into a warning about the reproductive health of American teenage boys.

Speaking on 11 May 2026 during the launch of the Moms.gov maternal health initiative, Kennedy claimed that men in 1970 had twice the sperm count of American teenagers today, calling the trend 'an existential crisis for our country.'

His remarks drew immediate attention online, with a clip shared widely on X sparking both alarm and ridicule. The claim rests on real but disputed science, and experts say it significantly misrepresents what the research actually found.

Kennedy's Oval Office Address on the US Fertility Rate

Kennedy addressed an Oval Office gathering organised around President Donald Trump's announcement of the new Moms.gov platform, a federal website designed to provide resources for expecting mothers, pregnancy centres, and nutritional guidance.

Before praising Trump's efforts on family planning, Kennedy pivoted to what he described as a national reproductive emergency. 'President Trump has directed my agency to find out the cause of the fertility crisis,' he said, according to remarks reported by Raw Story. 'The fertility crisis for women began in 2007. For men, in 1970, men had twice the sperm count as our teenagers do today.'

RFK Jr. complains that teenagers today don’t have enough sperm pic.twitter.com/V0F8fazHMA — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 11, 2026

Kennedy placed the remarks in the context of a sharp demographic decline. He noted that the US fertility rate currently sits at 1.57 per cent, down from 3.27 a century ago, and well below the 2.1 replacement rate required to sustain a population without immigration. He characterised the decline as approaching the 'cataclysmic' levels currently affecting Japan and China. This was not the first time Kennedy had sounded the alarm publicly.

In April 2025, he told Fox News' Jesse Watters that 'a teenager today, an American teenager, has less testosterone than a 68-year-old man' and that 'sperm counts are down 50 per cent,' adding that 'it's an existential problem.'

Kennedy attributed the fertility decline to environmental factors. He said women were 'walking around' in a 'toxic soup' that harms their reproductive capacity. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and pesticides have appeared consistently in his public commentary on the subject. For its part, the Moms.gov launch centred on maternal resources and IVF access, with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr Mehmet Oz separately predicting there would be 'a lot of Trump babies' as a result of the administration's fertility drug initiatives.

The 2022 Meta-Analysis Kennedy Is Drawing From

The study underpinning Kennedy's figures is a 2022 meta-analysis published in the peer-reviewed journal Human Reproduction Update, authored by Professor Hagai Levine of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Professor Shanna Swan of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The paper analysed data from samples collected globally across the 20th and 21st centuries and found that sperm concentration among men in North America, Europe, and Australia declined by more than 50 per cent between 1973 and 2018.

The 2022 paper extended an earlier 2017 analysis by the same team, which had found a 52.4 per cent drop in sperm concentration among men from Western nations who were not selected based on fertility status. Crucially, the 2022 update also demonstrated that the rate of decline had accelerated into the 21st century and had spread beyond Western populations to include men in South and Central America, Asia, and Africa. Levine described the findings as 'a canary in a coal mine' and urged global action to address exposures threatening male reproductive health.

Swan stressed that the implications extended beyond fertility. Declining sperm counts correlate with higher risks of testicular cancer, hormonal disruption, and reduced life expectancy, a cluster of conditions the researchers grouped under the term testicular dysgenesis syndrome. Average global sperm concentration stood at 49 million per millilitre in 2018, according to the research. Swan has warned that the trajectory, if it continues unchecked, could render large proportions of men subfertile by the middle of this century.

Where the Science Does Not Support Kennedy's Specific Claim

Kennedy's framing of the data carries a significant problem: the Levine-Swan studies measured sperm counts in adult men, not teenagers. Professor Angela Rasmussen, a virologist who reviewed PubMed's literature on teenage sperm counts, found that virtually no population-level studies exist measuring healthy adolescent males as a demographic group.

The papers she identified focused largely on boys undergoing treatment for specific medical conditions or receiving puberty blockers in clinical contexts, neither of which is representative of the broader teen population.

The biological comparison to older men is also fundamentally misleading. Testosterone levels naturally peak during late adolescence and early adulthood, then decline progressively with age. Kennedy's assertion that teenagers today have less testosterone than 68-year-old men inverts what biology would predict for a healthy male population. Dr Scott Lundy, a reproductive urologist at the Cleveland Clinic, told NBC News that the field remains 'very contentious,' and that 'for every paper that suggests a decline and raises an alarm, there's another paper that says the numbers aren't changing.'

The Levine-Swan meta-analysis has also drawn methodological scrutiny. Dr Stephanie Lamb argued that the study assumed standardised semen testing procedures across different global laboratories when, in reality, collection and testing methods varied considerably. Swan and her team maintain they accounted for those differences. A separate 2022 analysis from the Cleveland Clinic found that sperm concentration among fertile American men remained stable, further highlighting the gap between data on unselected populations and those with confirmed fertility. Kennedy conflates the two in his public statements.

A Genuine Public Health Concern Wrapped in Contested Numbers

Researchers are not dismissing the underlying concern outright. A 2021 study cited by The Frontier found that testosterone levels in adolescent and young adult men have declined over the past two decades, with higher body mass indexes correlating strongly with lower testosterone. Obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and widespread chemical exposure are all documented contributors to reduced reproductive hormones. The direction of Kennedy's concern, if not the precision of his statistics, broadly aligns with what researchers have documented.

Environmental factors including pesticides have particular scientific grounding. A 2023 systematic review in Environmental Health Perspectives found strong associations between exposure to organophosphate and carbamate insecticides and lower sperm concentration in men. Those findings give legitimate scientific weight to Kennedy's emphasis on chemical exposures, even as his headline statistics outrun what the data can currently support for teenagers specifically.

The White House's policy response, a website, discounted fertility drugs, and IVF access expansion, has drawn criticism from public health advocates who argue it does not address the structural and environmental roots of the problem Kennedy himself describes. Whether Kennedy's rhetorical urgency will produce policy serious enough to match the scale of his warnings remains an open question.

The science on declining male reproductive health is real and warrants serious attention; the specific figures Kennedy reached for to make that case are not.