A brief moment from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s congressional testimony is drawing attention after a video showed the Health and Human Services Secretary struggling to handle his notes during a tense budget hearing.

The clip, recorded during a 16 April appearance before the House Ways and Means Committee, shows Kennedy's hands and head visibly shaking as he attempts to turn a page, before pausing and removing his glasses.

What Happened in the Viral Moment

The now widely shared clip captures Kennedy seated at the witness table mid-hearing. As lawmakers questioned him, he appeared to fumble with a stack of documents, his hands trembling while turning a page.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr. is visibly SHAKING, struggling just to turn a page before speaking at his House hearing.



We're live at the Capitol, and from this angle it's unmistakable. Something is clearly off. He does not look well. pic.twitter.com/03GWtN06j3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 16, 2026

Moments later, he lifted his hands toward his face and removed his glasses. Viewers noted slight shaking in both his fingers and head during the sequence. The exchange lasted only seconds but quickly circulated across social media platforms, where users began dissecting the moment frame by frame.

No official explanation has been given for the physical movements seen in the clip. While online speculation has ranged widely, there has been no confirmed medical update from Kennedy or the Department of Health and Human Services.

High-Stakes Hearing on Budget Cuts and Public Health

The viral moment came during a lengthy and often combative hearing focused on the Trump administration's proposed fiscal year 2027 budget for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy, appearing in his role as HHS Secretary, defended a plan that would reduce the department's budget by roughly $16 billion. According to reports, lawmakers pressed him on how those cuts could affect key programs, including nutrition assistance and public health services.

He argued the reductions were tied to broader fiscal priorities, while also highlighting initiatives under the administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda. Those include efforts tied to food policy, chronic disease prevention, and restructuring parts of the agency.

Lawmakers Clash Over Vaccines and Health Policy

The hearing quickly turned confrontational as members questioned Kennedy on vaccine policy and recent public health developments.

Democratic lawmakers pointed to a rise in measles cases and challenged Kennedy over his past scepticism toward vaccines. He was asked directly whether vaccination could have prevented recent deaths, responding that it was 'possible' in at least one case.

Other exchanges focused on reported changes to federal health messaging and attempts to alter vaccine-related advisory processes, some of which have faced legal challenges.

Kennedy pushed back during several lines of questioning, at times interrupting and defending his position while referencing his long political history.

No Confirmed Health Update From RFK Jr.

There has been no official statement addressing the viral moment or suggesting any new health condition related to RFK that will explain his shaking.

However, Kennedy has previously spoken publicly about having spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological condition that affects his voice. However, no reports have linked that condition to the unusual movements seen in the hearing video.

The hearing itself is part of a broader series of oversight sessions, with Kennedy expected to appear before additional congressional committees in the coming weeks.