Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared strikingly unfazed during a shooting threat at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, responding to his son's worried messages with a brief note saying 'I'm really hungry,' according to texts later shared publicly by his son, Bobby Kennedy III.

The incident took place during the White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend in Washington, when reports of a possible shooting threat led to a fast security response and parts of the venue being evacuated.

At the same time, Bobby Kennedy III shared text messages showing how his family reacted as it was happening. He checked in with a group message asking, 'Everyone in DC ok? Pops you ok?' The replies that came back showed different reactions, with his mother, Cheryl Hines, describing the evacuation in detail and RFK Jr.'s reply.

RFK Jr.'s WHCD Shooting Response Draws Attention

In the exchange, Cheryl Hines, who is married to RFK Jr., replied first, confirming they were safe. 'Yes! Was crazy! Bobby's security team came in so fast & took us out of the building. They were lifting me over chairs,' she wrote, describing a hurried evacuation as the situation unfolded.

Then came RFK Jr.'s reply. Short, almost blunt. 'I'm really hungry.'

Many of the comments reacted with disbelief and sarcasm to RFK Jr.'s reported text during a serious security scare, treating it as oddly detached from the situation. Some users joked about conspiracy theories or suggested the event felt staged, while others mocked the absurdity of the message itself compared with reports of an evacuation.

WHCD Shooting Scare Update

The suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting has been identified by law enforcement sources as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old man from Torrance, California. He was taken into custody at the scene after allegedly rushing a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton hotel, where the event was being held. Authorities say he was carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun and knives when he was stopped by Secret Service agents.

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Investigators say Allen appears to have acted alone, though his motive is still being examined. Early assessments from US officials suggest he may have been targeting members of the Trump administration and possibly the president himself, but authorities have stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Inside the venue, guests were evacuated as reports of gunfire spread, with Secret Service agents rushing Trump and other senior officials out of the ballroom. The dinner was effectively abandoned mid-programme, with attendees escorted from the building as security teams secured the area.

In the immediate aftermath, Trump issued a public response on Truth Social praising law enforcement, saying they 'acted quickly and bravely,' and confirming the suspect had been apprehended. He also stated that all senior officials, including the first lady and Cabinet members, were safe.

Later, speaking from the White House, he reiterated support for security services and used the incident to renew criticism of venue security standards.

Trump also confirmed that the White House Correspondents' Dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days, with officials and organisers now working on a revised date as security reviews continue.

Federal authorities have since filed initial charges against the suspect, including weapons-related offences and assault on a federal officer.