President Donald Trump confirmed on 16 April that he had just left a closed-door meeting on the mysterious deaths and disappearances of 10 American scientists tied to classified nuclear, aerospace, and space research, calling the cluster 'pretty serious stuff' and pledging answers within roughly 10 days.

This sets a high-stakes deadline of Sunday, April 26, for the administration to produce its first formal briefing on the cases.

The unscripted admission, made in response to a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, marks the first time Trump has publicly acknowledged an active federal probe into a set of cases that, until this week, lived mostly in online forums and scattered local news reports. 'I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half,' the president told reporters. 'Some of them were very important.'

BREAKING: President Trump vows to look into the 10 scientists who have gone missing or turned up dead:



"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half."



"I just left a meeting on that subject."



"Pretty serious stuff... Some of them were very important… pic.twitter.com/VMgeZyayXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

Why Peter Doocy's Question Rattled the Briefing Room

Doocy had pushed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt a day earlier on whether anyone in the administration was connecting the dots. Leavitt said she had seen the reports but had not yet spoken with relevant agencies, adding that if the pattern held, it was 'definitely something' the administration 'would deem worth looking into.'

Republican Representative Eric Burlison of Missouri has already formally asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to step in, describing the pattern as deeply concerning. Within 24 hours, Trump himself was fielding the same question on camera.

The disappearance of multiple scientists and military personnel with ties to advanced research is deeply concerning.



I’ve already requested FBI involvement, and we will keep pressing for answers. pic.twitter.com/bBxZSzxWj0 — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) March 30, 2026

A Common Thread in Nuclear, Aerospace, and UFO Research

The 10 cases span three years and four states, but the affiliations read like a map of America's most sensitive research infrastructure.

Steven Garcia, 48: Government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque. Last seen 28 August 2025, walking from his home carrying a handgun. Has not been seen since.

Government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque. Last seen 28 August 2025, walking from his home carrying a handgun. Has not been seen since. William 'Neil' McCasland, 68: Retired US Air Force Major General and former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory. Vanished 27 February 2026 after walking away from his Albuquerque home carrying only a .38-calibre revolver.

Retired US Air Force Major General and former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory. Vanished 27 February 2026 after walking away from his Albuquerque home carrying only a .38-calibre revolver. Anthony Chavez, 79: Former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee. Reported missing on 8 May 2025 after leaving home on foot, abandoning his car, wallet, and keys.

Former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee. Reported missing on 8 May 2025 after leaving home on foot, abandoning his car, wallet, and keys. Melissa Casias, 54: Administrative worker at Los Alamos National Laboratory with top security clearance. Vanished on 26 June 2025 after leaving home on foot. Her phones were later found factory-reset.

Administrative worker at Los Alamos National Laboratory with top security clearance. Vanished on 26 June 2025 after leaving home on foot. Her phones were later found factory-reset. Monica Reza, 60: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director of Materials Processing. Disappeared on 22 June 2025 while hiking in Angeles National Forest.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director of Materials Processing. Disappeared on 22 June 2025 while hiking in Angeles National Forest. Nuno Loureiro, 47: Director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Shot at his Brookline, Massachusetts home on 15 December 2025 and died the following morning. His work in nuclear fusion was considered groundbreaking.

Director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Shot at his Brookline, Massachusetts home on 15 December 2025 and died the following morning. His work in nuclear fusion was considered groundbreaking. Carl Grillmair, 67: Caltech astrophysicist who worked on NASA's NEOWISE and NEO Surveyor missions. Shot to death on his front porch in Llano, California, on 16 February 2026.

Caltech astrophysicist who worked on NASA's NEOWISE and NEO Surveyor missions. Shot to death on his front porch in Llano, California, on 16 February 2026. Michael David Hicks, 59: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory research scientist. Died 30 July 2023 with no cause of death disclosed. Worked on NASA's DART Project and Deep Space 1 Mission.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory research scientist. Died 30 July 2023 with no cause of death disclosed. Worked on NASA's DART Project and Deep Space 1 Mission. Frank Maiwald, 61: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory principal researcher. Died 4 July 2024 in Los Angeles. No autopsy was conducted, and no cause of death was released.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory principal researcher. Died 4 July 2024 in Los Angeles. No autopsy was conducted, and no cause of death was released. Jason Thomas, 45: Pharmaceutical researcher at Novartis testing cancer treatments. Found dead in a Massachusetts lake on 17 March 2026 after disappearing three months earlier.

Steven Garcia and the Kansas City Weapons Link

The most recent name added to the list is Steven Garcia, a 48-year-old government contractor who left his Albuquerque home on foot on 28 August 2025, carrying only a handgun.

Garcia worked at the Kansas City National Security Campus, the facility that manufactures more than 80% of the non-nuclear components used in the US nuclear weapons stockpile, and held top security clearance. His phone, wallet, keys, and car were left behind, a pattern investigators have noted in several of the other cases.

That includes the February vanishing of retired Air Force Major General William 'Neil' McCasland, who once commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson.

What Investigators Can and Cannot Say

Authorities have stopped short of confirming any link between the cases. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office told reporters this month that no evidence ties McCasland's disappearance to his classified work, and each case remains under independent review.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said espionage or targeted abductions 'cannot be ruled out' given the access these individuals had to sensitive programmes, though he also cautioned that a classified federal probe would not normally be discussed in public.

Trump's self-imposed 10-day deadline now puts the White House on the clock to say whether that pattern is a coincidence, crime, or something stranger. Families of the missing are watching closely.