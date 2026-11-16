Mary 'Hanna' Mattingly, 32, pleaded guilty in Kentucky on 13 November 2026 to first-degree sexual abuse and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

The former Bardstown High School substitute teacher wept during the hearing, according to WDRB/WAVE. The case involves sexual contact with a 16-year-old student.

The plea followed an investigation that began after Bardstown City Schools received an anonymous letter on 26 March 2026. The letter alleged inappropriate conduct between a female substitute teacher and a student.

The district said it began an investigation, removed Mattingly from her duties, placed her on administrative leave and contacted police.

School Investigation Reveals Details Behind the Guilty Plea

Before her dismissal, Mattingly worked as a substitute teacher at Bardstown High School in Bardstown, Kentucky. She also served as an assistant girls' soccer coach, according to reporting that cited school district officials.

The district subsequently confirmed that she had been dismissed from her teaching position.

Bardstown police arrested Mattingly on 30 March 2026. In a statement at the time, the department said she had engaged in sexual contact with a student while holding a position of special trust as a schoolteacher.

Police also said their investigation uncovered electronic communications between Mattingly and the student. These included partially nude photographs allegedly sent by Mattingly.

The charges reported at the time of her arrest included first-degree sexual abuse and procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means. However, her November guilty plea covered two differently described offences.

They were first-degree sexual abuse and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor, according to WDRB/WAVE.

During the plea hearing, the judge said the sexual contact occurred between 1 March and 31 July 2025. The student was 16 during the period identified in court. The teenager's identity should remain protected.

Kentucky Substitute Teacher Faces Five-Year Prison Recommendation

Under the reported plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a five-year prison term. The sentences for the two charges would run concurrently, rather than consecutively.

The recommended total is therefore five years, not two separate five-year terms.

The agreement also provides for Mattingly to serve 85% of her sentence before becoming eligible for probation or parole.

She will also be required to register as a sex offender following her release, according to the Louisville Courier Journal's reporting on the agreement.

Mattingly is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on 21 January 2027. The judge will determine the formal sentence at that hearing.

Until then, the five-year term remains the prosecution's recommendation under the reported plea agreement.

The investigation began with an anonymous report to the school district and proceeded to a police investigation four days later.

Mattingly's November guilty plea followed months of proceedings concerning her conduct with the student. The upcoming sentencing hearing will determine the punishment formally imposed by the court.