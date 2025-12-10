Andy Dick's long-running struggles with addiction and legal trouble reached another alarming turn this week after the comedian was found unresponsive on a set of outdoor stairs in Hollywood.

The 59-year-old, whose chaotic public behaviour has overshadowed his once-promising comedy career, was revived with Narcan at the scene, the latest crisis in a decades-long battle with substance abuse, repeated arrests, and multiple brushes with death.

Found Unresponsive in Hollywood

Photos obtained by TMZ show Dick slumped over on cement steps in broad daylight on Tuesday, his glasses on the ground, and friends frantically trying to wake him.

Witnesses told media that several people rushed to help, with one yelling 'wake up' while another called for Narcan, the emergency medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, first responders were dispatched for an overdose involving a 59-year-old man. After receiving Narcan, the individual declined transport to the hospital. Dick later confirmed by phone that he was 'alive' and 'relieved,' though he offered no details about the episode.

The LAPD was also called to the scene, reflecting the seriousness of the situation. For those familiar with Dick's long history of substance struggles, the incident felt painfully familiar.

From Breakout Comic to Troubled Star

Once seen as one of comedy's most unpredictable but gifted performers, Andy Dick built his career on improvisational chaos. Adopted into a military family and raised across several states and abroad, he gravitated toward performance early, ultimately landing improv training in Chicago before breaking into television.

His credits include The Ben Stiller Show, a breakout role on NBC's NewsRadio, a stint on Saturday Night Live, and the cult favourite The Andy Dick Show on MTV. He later appeared in films like Reality Bites, Road Trip, and Old School, and voiced characters in animated projects including The Lion King II and Hoodwinked!

But as his career rose, so did his addictions, which were fueled by alcohol, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs and compounded by long-standing mental-health struggles. By his own account, he has cycled through rehab programs more than 20 times.

Three Decades of Addiction and Arrests

Dick's public downfall spans nearly 30 years and includes DUIs, drug possession cases, indecent exposure, and multiple sexual battery allegations. His legal record includes convictions, probation, mandatory counselling, and even registration as a sex offender after a 2018 battery case involving an Uber driver.

Incidents attached to his name range from flashing at fast-food restaurants to groping fans, and also Ivanka Trump, when they both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, comedians, and celebrities during public appearances.

The string of controversies led to firings from film sets, public bans, and a reputation as one of Hollywood's most troubled figures.

And yet, even as scandals continued, Dick's addiction worsened. He has spoken openly about the cycle, describing it as a 'vicious' force that repeatedly derailed attempts at sobriety.

A Pattern of Near-Death Experiences

The latest overdose is far from Dick's first life-threatening moment. In recent years, he has been revived after a near-fatal fentanyl incident, suffered a brain bleed after being knocked unconscious outside a New Orleans nightclub, and endured violent encounters blamed partly on erratic behaviour while intoxicated.

Friends and colleagues have long expressed concern about both his physical health and his ability to stay alive under the pressures of addiction.

Tuesday's collapse in Hollywood marks yet another frightening chapter. Despite occasional attempts at sobriety, public setbacks continue to dominate his life.