After fans expressed their concern over the latest speculations about his living conditions, controversial actor Kevin Spacey clarified that he is not 'homeless.'

The actor shared an Instagram video to correct the headline of his interview with The Telegraph that he is 'homeless, cancelled and crooning' in Cyprus.

Spacey's Clarification

According to the 66-year-old actor, 'thousands of people' reached out to him, offering a place to stay or offering different types of support. But he made it clear that he is currently in decent standing, living off his income from performing in Cyprus.

'To all of you, I am truly touched by your generosity full stop. But I feel it would be disingenuous to allow you to believe I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense, to all of you, I am truly touched by your generosity full stop. But I feel it would be disingenuous to allow you to believe I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense,' the actor said.

'I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is, just as I did when I first started out in this business. I've been working nearly nonstop this entire year and, for that, I have so much to be grateful for.'

He also mentioned in his video that there is a difference between his current state and those people who are dealing with real difficulties.

What Triggered the Rumours?

Speculations about the living conditions of the two-time Oscar Award winner intensified when the publication specified that he lost his residential property in Baltimore, Maryland, and started 'living in Airbnbs and hotels' since then.

'The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out,' he added.

He also mentioned that it felt like he went back to where everything started in his career.

'In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again,' he shared.

Why Hollywood Turned Its Back on Spacey

The actor's life changed overnight, tragically, after several allegations of sexual abuse from different men emerged in 2017.

These men accused him of inappropriate behaviour and sexual assault allegations, but he vehemently denied all allegations.

In July 2023, the actor was found not guilty of assaulting four men in Limassol, Cyprus.

He is still hopeful that at least one of the big shots in Hollywood would call him someday

'We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,' Spacey said. 'And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission — by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.'