A US-based streamer known as 'Clavicular' has been filmed injecting his 17-year-old partner with fat-dissolving peptides during a live broadcast on the Kick platform. The incident has raised significant legal and ethical questions regarding the unlicensed practice of medicine and the safeguarding of minors in the unregulated streaming space.

Unlicensed Medical Procedure

According to reports, the broadcast showed the streamer administering compounds intended to break down cheek fat to 'sculpt' the jawline. Primetimer reported that the substances used were 'unapproved compounds'.

Medical professionals have warned that such procedures pose significant health risks when performed without clinical training. Observers have also questioned the legality of the act, given the subject's age and the apparent lack of a licensed practitioner.

Kick streamer Clavicular injected fat dissolving peptides into his 17-year old girlfriend ON STREAM...



He's getting a ton of backlash as a result. pic.twitter.com/1azs66LvTV — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 22, 2025

Who Is Clavicular?

Clavicular (sometimes styled KingClavicular) is a US-based streamer on Kick known for his 'looksmaxxing' philosophy—content centred on self-improvement, physical aesthetics, and appearance optimisation.

Records indicate that he has amassed a highly engaged audience, demonstrated by his ability to raise over £27,900 (US$35,000) in a single stream, underscoring both his influence and the loyalty of his community.

Why the Backlash Is So Sharp

The reaction online was swift and fierce. Viewers expressed deep concern over multiple issues: the health risks of unlicensed injections, the question of consent when a minor is involved, and the broader implications of normalising such self-modification in live-stream communities.

As one netizen put it: 'Yeah, this is illegal practice of medicine on a minor. He'll likely be charged eventually once police become aware and take action.'

Another commented: 'Poor girl. If I were her dad, I would be furious.'

Broader Platform Concerns

Clavicular's stunt has reignited critical debate over Kick's content moderation and the risks associated with its permissive content environment.

Kick's own 2024 transparency report revealed that out of 345,873 user reports, only 11,863 (3.42%) were actioned. Critics argue that this low rate of moderation may contribute to a climate where dangerous or unethical behaviour goes unchecked. Kick's guidelines state that rule violations can lead to content removal, but enforcement has been described as inconsistent.

In a separate case that raised alarm about moderation failures, French streamer Raphaël Graven (known as 'Jean Pormanove') died during a 298-hour Kick livestream, prompting an investigation into whether the platform protected vulnerable creators.

What's at Stake

The incident highlights the challenges facing livestreaming platforms regarding user safety. It underscores the potential dangers of influencer-led beauty trends, especially when they intersect with real-time audience monetisation and minimal oversight.

As the video continues to circulate on various social media platforms, legal experts and child safety advocates are closely watching to see whether authorities will intervene.

At the very least, Clavicular's reputation, and possibly his relationship with parts of his audience, may be irrevocably damaged.

For Kick, the incident amplifies longstanding scrutiny over its moderation policies and how it balances freedom for creators with user protection. Observers argue that the platform's lax approach to policing creators can be untenable as its user base expands.

With this kind of content now in the spotlight, the company may face increasing pressure to revise its rules—and enforcement—in ways that could reshape its platform's future.