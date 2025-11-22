Sean 'P Diddy' Combs is adjusting to 'luxurious' life at New Jersey's Fort Dix prison, following his 50-month sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, while he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, reports suggest the former rapper and music mogul faces a violent space in prison. A former inmate has described the prison as chaotic, with stabbings over petty disputes and mass 'orgies' in showers.

Diddy is reportedly following advice to remain low-profile and stay out of trouble while completing his sentence.

Diddy's Life at Fort Dix is a Violent Reality

Fort Dix has gained a reputation as a difficult facility for inmates. Former prisoner Joe Giudice, known from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, described it as 'not for the most stable people'.

He recounted witnessing violent incidents, including stabbings over arguments as minor as disputes about onions. Giudice also claimed inmates engage in group sexual activity in the showers at night, with guards allegedly turning a blind eye.

Giudice offered guidance specifically relevant to high-profile inmates, such as Diddy.

'As long as he keeps a low profile and doesn't try to act like a big shot, he'll be fine', he said. According to sources close to Diddy, the music mogul is strictly following this advice.

Juda Engelmayer, Diddy's representative, told The Mirror US, 'He is making the best of it. Keeping his head low. He just wants to get back to his kids, and that's all he's going to focus on'.

New Job at Fort Dix

Despite the harsh conditions, Diddy has reportedly found a new purpose at Fort Dix, working in the chapel library. His role involves helping manage the library space, giving him a routine away from the most chaotic areas of the prison.

'He's finding those he encounters to be alright', Engelmayer said, suggesting that Diddy has managed to carve out a relatively safe corner for himself in the facility.

There were claims circulating that Diddy had been caught drinking homemade alcohol at Fort Dix, a mix of Fanta, sugar, and apples. However, his team quickly denied the allegations, emphasising his focus on personal improvement and maintaining his sobriety.

'The rumours claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false', the statement said, adding that his only priority is becoming 'the best version of himself and returning to his family'.

Is Fort Dix 'Safer' Than MDC?

Diddy's troubles with incarceration began at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he spent time awaiting trial. Reports from MDC described unsanitary conditions and the presence of maggots in food, which the prison authorities strongly denied.

Donald Murphy from the Bureau of Prisons stressed that the facility operates with the mission to maintain 'safe, secure, and humane' conditions for inmates.

Now in Fort Dix, sources say high-profile inmates like him can access expensive meals and even buy gadgets and other privileges not available in MDC, although his team has yet to confirm this.

Lawyers of the disgraced rapper are reporting that he is committed to serving his sentence without drawing attention, focusing on his family, and working quietly within the prison system.