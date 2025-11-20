Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's unexpected withdrawal from 'Physical: Asia' has become one of the most talked-about moments of the season, fuelling a wave of online suspicion as fans accuse the show of favouring the eventual winners, South Korea.

According to Philstar Life's report on Pacquiao's exit, the former boxing champion left the series after the deathmatch round, citing an urgent obligation that required him to return to the Philippines. His disappearance confused competitors from other nations, who walked onto the set the next morning, asking why Team Philippines no longer had its captain.

Pacquiao apologised to his teammates and expressed disappointment that he could not continue leading them through the next quest. He said he was proud to represent the Philippines and encouraged the remaining athletes to push forward. Justin Hernandez, a hybrid athlete known for competing in the CrossFit Games, stepped in to replace him.

Team Philippines Faces Controversial Challenges

Viewers had already started questioning unusual production decisions earlier in the season, particularly during Team Philippines' participation in the Sack Toss challenge. Reports from PopRant highlighted claims that producers deviated from their own rules.

Instead of gradually increasing sack weight and decreasing time limits as stated, the production allegedly abruptly cut time, leading to frustration among fans who believed the inconsistency affected results.

Philippines survived earlier rounds, but the controversial rule shift left supporters wondering whether small changes had significant consequences. The criticism extended beyond Team PH, yet Pacquiao's exit intensified discussion, as some viewers felt the season was shifting in a direction that made the remaining challenges even harder for teams outside Korea.

Accusations Grow as Other Countries Face Confusing Eliminations

Audience doubts escalated once Australia and Japan experienced eliminations that many viewers described as questionable. Fans argued that Australia's Battle Rope Relay sensors failed to show a visible counter, making scoring unclear. They also noted that Japan's Castle Conquest challenge featured mechanical issues involving a gate and drawbridge that reportedly did not function correctly during their run.

Social media users frequently pointed out how Korea appeared to advance through tasks with unusual ease, while other nations required more manpower to complete similar objectives. These observations worsened accusations of bias as eliminations continued across the final missions.

Korea's Finale Victory Deepens Backlash

By the time Korea and Mongolia entered the last six-on-six showdown, suspicions were widespread. Korea ultimately claimed the championship, but many online reactions suggested disappointment rather than celebration. Some viewers argued that a Korean-produced series filmed in Korea, ending with a Korean victory, made the outcome feel predictable.

Despite the controversy, the global response to the show remains strong. PopRant reported that 'Physical: Asia' ranked in the Top 10 Non-English Netflix shows across multiple countries and recorded 3.6 million viewing figures from 3 to 9 November.

A Bigger Conversation About Transparency in Reality Competitions

Pacquiao's exit served as a dramatic turning point for fans who already felt uneasy about how the competition was unfolding. His departure not only disrupted Team Philippines' strategy but also contributed to a growing narrative that the show lacked transparency at crucial moments.

While the production has not responded to the rigging allegations, the season has sparked a broader discussion about fairness in international reality competitions. With the show continuing to trend globally, viewers remain divided between enjoying the spectacle and questioning the integrity of some outcomes.