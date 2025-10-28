Kim Kardashian has been criticised for publicly flaunting a six-figure Hermès haul while simultaneously describing a family fight that saw her 'rage-texting' her mother over the same rare bag.

The 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur shared a TikTok unboxing of two Hermès pieces gifted by her mother, Kris Jenner, which resale estimates place in the high five-figure to low six-figure bracket.

In a separate, in-studio interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian admitted the bag had earlier provoked a furious reaction when a near-identical piece ended up in sister Kylie Jenner's possession, a revelation that has prompted online accusations of hypocrisy and ingratitude. The episode and the TikTok clip have since been widely circulated and scrutinised by fashion and celebrity outlets.

The Unboxing: Value, Detail and Video Proof

In a TikTok vlog posted by Kardashian, the star filmed herself unboxing a red crocodile Birkin Shoulder Bag, a vintage Jean-Paul Gaultier design, and a beige crocodile Kelly Cut clutch from boxes credited to her mother, Kris Jenner.

Resale comparators listed by outlets place similar Birkin pieces at roughly £56,000 ($75,000) and the larger crocodile Kelly styles in the region of £120,000 ($160,000), putting the combined resale value at about £176,000 ($235,000).

The clip is available on Kardashian's verified TikTok and has been quoted and embedded by mainstream outlets reporting the unboxing.

Podcast Admission: 'I Turn Into a Monster'

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian recounted the backstory. She had been negotiating to secure a rare Shoulder Birkin and, believing it was earmarked for her, was devastated to discover Kris had given that specific find to Kylie first. 'I turn into a monster and I'm like rage-texting [Kris]', she told host Cooper, describing how the mix-up led to an emotionally charged confrontation and screenshots being produced to prove her prior claim.

That candid admission, aired publicly and subsequently clipped across social platforms, is the fulcrum of much of the online commentary accusing Kardashian of being ungrateful after publicly showcasing the very gifts at the heart of the row.

Online reaction has been swift and polarised. Critics argue that broadcasting a six-figure gift while narrating the family quarrel makes private grievances appear performative, while supporters counter that the star was simply being frank about family dynamics while also enjoying a present given to her.

Media outlets covering the story have emphasised both angles, the emotional honesty of the podcast confession and the ostentatiousness of the unboxing. Several fashion pages and celebrity columns have also sought to contextualise the bags' values and rarity — noting that crocodile Hermès pieces are not only expensive but highly collectible, which helps explain the intensity of sentiment within a family that treats rare pieces as prized assets.

Family Context and the Business of Luxury Collecting

To outside observers, the clash reads as a parable about wealth, status, and family roles. For Kardashian, handbags form a known collecting passion; for Kris Jenner, lavish gifting has long been a facet of the family's performative public life.

The tension here is not merely monetary but cultural, when objects double as trophies, access and ownership carry emotional weight. That context helps explain why an exchange that might appear trivial to most people, a misdirected purchase or a camera-friendly unboxing, prompted a very public reaction. Industry commentators point out that a collector's attachment to a rare design often outstrips its retail price; provenance, scarcity, and sentimental attachment can make provenance-linked items especially fraught.

Kardashian's candour, admitting to rage and to intense attachment to luxury pieces, will likely keep the episode in public debate for some time. Whether readers see the video as an ungrateful display or a frank look at family life among the very wealthy depends partly on how comfortable one is with wealth being performed in public and partly on whether private family disputes ought to be aired on global platforms.

Kim Kardashian may have got her bags — and the internet got the argument.