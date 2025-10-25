Kim Kardashian is ready to trade in her luxury lifestyle to become a lawyer.

The reality star and business mogul, 45, revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she plans to 'give up being Kim K' and officially pursue a full-time career as a trial lawyer.

During her London appearance to promote her Disney+ legal drama All's Fair, Kardashian announced that she will be a qualified lawyer in just two weeks. 'Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want'.

The mother of four has spent the past six years completing a legal apprenticeship, which allowed her to bypass traditional law school. She officially wrapped the program in May 2025, marking the final step before taking California's 'notoriously difficult' bar exam.

Kim reportedly took the two-day test in July, facing 200 multiple-choice questions, five essays, and one performance test. She's expected to receive her results on November 7, just two days before they are released publicly.

Kim Kardashian Wants to Follow Her Father's Footsteps

Kim K's pursuit of a legal career is deeply personal, according to the Daily Mail

Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a high-profile defense attorney best known for representing O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial. In her previous interviews, Kim said, 'My dad would have been so proud'.

Robert passed away in 2003 at the age of 59 from esophageal cancer.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, later married Olympic champion Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, whose gender transition became one of the most-discussed in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim credited that moment as one of the reasons the family's reality show continued to thrive for decades. Allegedly, the family showed the pilot episode and had no idea 'what it would turn into'. 'Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman — and there were two more seasons right there!'

Is Kim Kardashian Ready To Step Out of Fame?

Despite being one of the world's most recognisable figures, Kim said she's ready for a future beyond fame, with law giving her purpose and a much more 'meaningful' life.

Kim has already made waves in criminal justice reform, helping secure clemency for several inmates through her advocacy efforts. Her upcoming qualification could make those efforts even more impactful.

Now, if she passes the bar, Kim plans to continue her legal work while managing her business, citing that she won't be Kim K the brand anymore. 'Just Kim Kardashian, attorney-at-law.'

While preparing to become a lawyer, Kim is also expanding her acting career. She stars as Allura Grant in All's Fair, a Disney+ legal drama about a team of high-powered female attorneys who leave their firm to start their own. Allura's storyline is about battling her younger husband, who married her for her money.

For now, however, Kim will be prioritsing her health and family as the star revealed on Season 7 of The Kardashians that doctors found a small brain aneurysm during a routine MRI scan, which she believes is emotionally linked to the stress of her divorce from West.